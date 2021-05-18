Watch: Behind-the-Scenes Training Footage of Nate Diaz

UFC superstar Nate Diaz returns to action at UFC 263 on June 12, and the 36-year-old released another hype video on Tuesday with some more behind-the-scenes training footage ahead of his much-anticipated welterweight showdown against Leon Edwards.

You can watch the video Diaz released below.

The video starts with a montage of highlights from Diaz’s excellent fighting career. That includes his biggest wins over the likes of Conor McGregor and more. After about a minute and a half, the behind-the-scenes footage of Diaz preparing for his next fight starts to appear in the video.

Diaz’s Comeback Recently Delayed

Diaz’s comeback fight was supposed to take place at UFC 262 in Houston last week, but the fight was moved to UFC 263 after a minor injury by Diaz pushed his return out about a month.

Diaz hasn’t competed inside the UFC’s Octagon since losing by controversial stoppage after three rounds against Jorge Masvidal for the UFC “BMF” championship in 2019. The fight was stopped by the ringside physician due to cuts around Diaz’s eye even though the fighter said he was okay to continue.

Regardless, Diaz is getting back to work now, and he’s heading back inside the cage against another dangerous opponent.

Beating Edwards Will Be a Tough Task for Diaz

Edwards is one of the hottest welterweight contenders in the sport. Since losing to Kamaru Usman by decision in 2015 before “The Nigerian Nightmare” became champion, Edwards has gone unbeaten across nine fights.

He won eight straight and appeared to be on his way to defeating Belal Muhammad in March before that fight was stopped and classified as a no contest. Edwards is currently ranked No. 3 at 170 pounds behind Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns.

As one of the UFC’s biggest stars, Diaz likely could have taken a much easier fight after being out of MMA for so long. Instead, Diaz takes on Edwards in a fight that will give the winner firm standing among the top title contenders at 170 pounds and the loser the respect that goes along with taking on the toughest challenges no matter what.

Diaz returns to action on June 12. He’s one of the most celebrated fighters in the sport, and he’s sure to bring tons of eyeballs to his fight against Edwards next month.

