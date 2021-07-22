UFC Star Goes Nuclear on Nate Diaz: ‘B**** A** Fake Gangster’

A top ranked UFC welterweight is looking for a fight with Nate Diaz and he seemingly wasn’t happy with Diaz’s response.

No. 2-ranked 170-pounder Gilbert Burns got back onto the winning track on July 10, 2021, at UFC 264 when he defeated Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision.

It was “Durinho’s” first fight since losing his title bid to Kamaru Usman in February and now he’s set himself up for another big fight that could get him one step closer to another championship bout.

Burns has called out the likes of No. 3-ranked Leon Edwards and No. 7 Jorge Masvidal. And he’s also taken aim at Diaz.

“And where you at @NateDiaz209 talk all that s***,” Burns tweeted on Wednesday. “Say something now!”

And where you at @NateDiaz209 talk all that shit. Say something now! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Durinho then shared a screenshot of a past tweet from Diaz ripping into Burns for losing to Dan Hooker and Usman by KO and TKO, respectively.

“Talk all that s*** @NateDiaz209 do something now,” Burns tweeted. “Real gangster don’t talk about it they be about it.”

Talk all that shit @NateDiaz209 do something now! Real gangster don’t talk about it they be about it 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bF1BtX9nI2 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Burns also shared a screenshot of Diaz tweeting that Usman vs. Burns wasn’t a legitimate title fight.

Diaz Responded, Doesn’t Appear Interested in Fighting Burns

Diaz last stepped into the Octagon in June at UFC 265 when he took on Leon Edwards. Although Diaz nearly secured a finish in the closing seconds of their five-round fight, “Rocky” scored the unanimous decision win.

After the fight, Diaz expressed interest in returning in the near future, but it doesn’t seem like fighting Burns is on his radar.

“I’d rather fight the guy who knocked you guys out,” Diaz tweeted after Burns Twitter tirade.

I’d rather fight the guy who knocked you guys out 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 21, 2021

Burns Erupted, Said He Would ‘Destroy’ Diaz, Who He Referred To As A ‘Fake Gangster’

Durinho did not take kindly to Diaz’s tweet, to say the least.

“That’s what I thought @NateDiaz209 you don’t want no smoke!” Burns wrote in response. “So don’t say my name anymore bitch ass fake gangster! So many losses you have already! And your teammates that I already beat knows what I would do to you! Keep playing smart and save.”

That’s what I thought @NateDiaz209 you don’t want no smoke! So don’t say my name anymore bitch ass fake gangster! So many losses you have already! And your teammates that I already beat knows what I would do to you! Keep playing smart and save https://t.co/Rfazhhl9QQ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Burns didn’t stop there. “Nate Freaking smart he knows I Would destroy him anywhere the fight goes!” Burns tweeted.

Nate Freaking smart he knows I Would destroy him anywhere the fight goes! 🧠👏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Burns then posted several photos of Diaz on the receiving end of punishing blows from several of his former opponents. See below:

Continuing, Burns tweeted: “Nate be like: ‘Be about, I’m the real gangster, real fights and all that!’ Than I said: ‘Fight me’

Nate answer: I’d rather fight the other.’ Bs @NateDiaz209.”

Nate be like: _ Be about, I’m the real gangster, real fights and all that! Than I said: Fight me

Nate answer: I’d rather fight the other guy

🤣🤣🤣 Bs @NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/WpbOyVQxHH — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Durinho also took aim at Diaz’s professional MMA record, specifically his 13 losses. “Levels to the losses, so many. Keep the good work @NateDiaz209,” Burns wrote.

Levels to the losses🤣🤣 so many 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤣

Keep the good work @NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/1QkjBNWPjS — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Burns has a professional MMA record of 20-4. He has had an impressive run at welterweight since moving up weight classes in 2019, going 5-1.

