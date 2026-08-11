Nate Diaz Responds to Jake Paul’s MMA Callout

UFC legend Nate Diaz responded to Jake Paul’s callout for a mixed martial arts bout after the influencer recently announced he will do MMA.

With the merger between MVP and PFL taking place in early 2027, Paul has said that he will do an MMA fight in the newly merged organization, and he has made it clear that he wants to fight Diaz inside the cage.

Now, Diaz has responded to Paul’s callout, and it looks like he wants the fight.

Nate Diaz Accepts Jake Paul’s Callout

Taking to his social media in response to a callout video from Paul, Diaz accepted the callout from the influencer-turned-boxer for an MMA fight.

“Pull the (expletive) up @jakepaul,” wrote Diaz on his X.

It’s worth noting that Paul does not have any formal MMA training, though he did wrestle in high school.

However, Paul is said to be contemplating training with UFC legend Royce Gracie ahead of his MMA debut, so that training would certainly help him if he does end up fighting Diaz in MVP-PFL.

Nate Diaz & Jake Paul Have Fought Before

Paul previously defeated Diaz in a boxing match via unanimous decision in August 2023. That fight was three years ago, and it was a pure boxing match, meaning no ground game was involved, so Paul defeating Diaz wasn’t surprising, especially since Paul was the bigger man.

An MMA fight, though, could be very different, since Paul has no BJJ skills to speak of, and Diaz is a master of submissions.

If the fight stayed standing, then Paul would have the power to hurt Diaz. But if the fight went to the ground, then you would have to give Diaz a big advantage, since he would have a major advantage when it comes to the ground game over Paul.

We’ll see if the new MVP-PFL promotion ends up booking this fight, but it certainly appears that both combatants are ready and willing to step into the cage to fight each other, so don’t be surprised if we end up seeing Paul and Diaz compete against each other in an MMA fight in 2027.