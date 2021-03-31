UFC’s Nate Diaz Next Fight Revealed: ‘See You Guys There’

Nate Diaz broke Twitter on Tuesday night when he made a massive claim. And then, ESPN broke major news about the fighter.

Diaz, who hasn’t fought since November 2019, wrote that he will be headlining UFC 252 on May 15. According to ESPN, Diaz will headline the card opposite of No. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards.

The vacant lightweight title fight between No. 3 ranked Charles Oliveira and No. 4 ranked Michael Chandler will also appear on the card. Diaz took a shot at both the fighters on Twitter, saying people need to know who “these guys are.”

“Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston Texas,” Diaz wrote. “I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card. I need people to know [who] these guys are, they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old [crown] I’ll see u guys there.”

Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston Texas I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old 👑 I’ll see uguys there 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

Diaz didn’t mention an opponent or weight class that he would compete in should he actually headline the card. The UFC has not commented on Diaz’s claim.

