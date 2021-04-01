Nate Diaz Makes Wild Suggestion to the UFC [LOOK]

MMA superstar Nate Diaz shared a suggestion with the UFC on Wednesday.

The suggestion came in response to Conor McGregor’s tweets earlier in the day. The Irishman, who fought Diaz twice in 2016, remains the American’s biggest rival in the sport.

McGregor has been linked to a trilogy match against Dustin Poirier which could take place this summer. “Notorious” took to Twitter and shared a clip of a UFC 196 press conference he and Diaz were at. In the clip, McGregor said the UFC should create the “McGregor” belt for his next fight.

“I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight,” McGregor wrote. “I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare.”

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

McGregor continued, “Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also. I’m open to design suggestions. Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt.”

A fan then wrote to McGregor, saying that it’s “crazy” the UFC created a belt for Diaz. Diaz fought for the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt in 2019 against Jorge Masvidal.

“Isn’t that crazy!” Notorious responded. “Who’s the real bad motherf****r anyway? Went up two weight divisions on a weeks notice to fight [Diaz] for that fight [at UFC 196]. No hesitation. Straight onto my jet. In thru the side door. Surprise, surprise.”

Well, Diaz had another idea for a new UFC belt for McGregor, ripping on the Irishman for getting “choked out.” Notorious has been finished by submission twice in the UFC, a rear-naked choke to Diaz and a neck crank to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Diaz tweeted, “Ufc can call it the, ‘I get my a** beat then choked out every other fight championship belt.’ They can make it yellow gold or rose gold with rubies a diamond? Let’s link Ufc open for suggestions maybe put a leprechaun face on there.”

Ufc can call it the

I get my ass beat then choked out every other fight championship belt They can make it yellow gold or rose gold with rubies a diamond ? Let’s link Ufc open for suggestions maybe put a leprechaun face on there pic.twitter.com/CtBxYd1xXo — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

