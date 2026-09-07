Nathaniel Wood Reacts to Upset Loss at UFC Paris

UFC featherweight fighter Nathaniel Wood shared his reaction to losing in an upset defeat against Pavel Andrusca at UFC Paris.

Wood entered his UFC Paris undercard bout against Andrusca as a heavy favorite, but he suffered a surprising loss when Andrusca controlled him on the ground and outstruck him on the feet for a unanimous decision win.

Nathaniel Wood Issues Comment on UFC Paris Loss

Taking to his social media after his upset loss to Andrusca, Wood shared his reaction to the surprising defeat.

“Any given Sunday. Unfortunately I didn’t perform how I could or should have, sorry to my team for not doing what I needed. Losing really does spark something inside, I’ll be right back @ufc @UFCEurope Also for the internet trolls,” Wood wrote on his X.

What’s Next for Nathaniel Wood After UFC Paris?

Heading into UFC Paris, Wood was the No. 8-ranked featherweight in the Meta UFC Rankings.

But after losing to an unranked fighter, Wood will likely fall completely out of the rankings, as this is a really bad loss and a massive setback in his MMA career.

To be fair to Wood, the fight was a short-notice changeup after original opponent Mairon Santos dropped off due to injury.

Still, losing to a UFC newcomer is never a good look, even if Andrusca looks like the real deal.

We’ll have to see what’s next for Wood after this fight, as losing to an unranked fighter is going to really hurt his stock with both the fans and the matchmakers, who will likely give him another unranked fighter his next time out.

Perhaps this is a lesson for fans and for fighters that just because a fighter is new to the UFC or doesn’t have a full training camp, they can still win.

As Wood stated, he will get back to the drawing board, and hopefully this fight indeed lights a fire under him, like he said it will.

He’s still a good fighter and has the skills to bounce back, but this was a tough loss on paper, and we’ll see how he bounces back.