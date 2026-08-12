New Opponent for Charles Johnson at UFC 330 in Philadelphia

Jose Ochoa is injured and will no longer be fighting Charles Johnson at UFC 330 this Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Peruvian fighter will be replaced by promotional newcomer Eduardo Chapolin. The fight takes place in the flyweight division.

Johnson announced the fight on Instagram. The fight between Johnson and Chapolin takes place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena and is set for a catchweight of 130lbs. Originally, the Johnson vs. Ochoa fight was part of the main card. It is unknown at the time whether Johnson vs. Chapolin remains on the main card or if the UFC will put the fight in another slot.

Fan Favorite Forever

For Johnson, the fight against Chapolin will already be his fourth fight of 2026. The American fighter is known for his activity inside the Octagon. Johnson won this year in a close fight against Bruno Silva but got finished by both Alex Perez and Asu Almabayev. That most recent lost costed him his place in the top 15 of the flyweight division.

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Johnson is the only man to beat current champion Joshua Van in the UFC. Johnson won the fight by knockout in the third round. Another big win from the American fighter came last year when he knocked out Lon’er Kavanagh in Shanghai. Now he takes on Chapolin, who makes his debut on three days’ notice.

Daniel Cormier’s Guy

Eduardo Henrique, better known as Eduardo Chapolin, is a 30-year-old Brazilian flyweight fighter. Between 2015 and 2022, Chapolin fought in the Brazilian MMA scene, building up a record of ten wins and one loss. In 2022, the talented Brazilian signed with the LFA promotion. After a bad start, he punched his way to a title shot after a win against Leandro Soares. At the end of 2023, Chapolin beat Cody Davis in the fourth round by TKO to win the LFA flyweight championship. After defending the title with a first-round knockout over Igor Siqueira, Chapolin entered the 33rd season of The Ultimate Fighter. Chapolin lost in the first fight against the later winner, Joseph Morales.

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The Brazilian fighter was coached during the season by Daniel Cormier and kept training with the former two-division UFC champion. Chapolin defended his LFA title for a second time last year in August by knocking out Devon Lozej in the first round. Just over a week later, he took a short-notice fight on the Contender Series to win a UFC contract. Chapolin beat An Tuan Ho via unanimous decision. UFC President Dana White wasn’t impressed and didn’t award Chapolin with a UFC contract. Now, almost a year later, Chapolin made it to the UFC and will debut this Saturday.

UFC 330 – Philadelphia (August 15)

Main Card (9pm ET)

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson

Charles Johnson vs. Eduardo Chapolin

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

Preliminary Card (7pm ET)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Álvarez

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes

Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

Early Preliminary Card (5.30pm ET)