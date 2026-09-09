Fan Favorite Returns After Brief Retirement

Niko Price returns to the UFC. The fan favorite retired earlier this year in March after losing to Michael Chiesa. Recently, Price got back to active status on the UFC website, and for a good reason. “The Hybrid” returns on October 10 at UFC Vegas 122 in the Meta Apex. He takes on Leon Shahbazyan in the welterweight division.

Multiple sources have confirmed the fight to Heavy.com. Both fighters have confirmed the fight on social media as well. For Price, it will be his 22nd fight in the UFC. His opponent, Shahbazyan, made his debut earlier this year and will look for his first win inside the promotion.

Always In For A Scrap

Niko Price has been a fan favorite since he signed with the UFC in 2016. The then-undefeated fighter had a great debut, finishing Brandon Thatch via arm-triangle choke submission in the first round. He worked his way up in the division with wins over Alex Morono (later overturned to a no-contest) and Alan Jouban. Price suffered his first loss in the UFC in 2017 against Vicente Luque. Price bounced back with two finishes over George Sullivan and Randy Brown, but got stopped in the first round by Abdul Razak Alhassan. Since that moment, Price hasn’t been able to put back-to-back wins together anymore. Price beat Tim Means and James Vick in the first round, but was unable to break into the rankings anymore.

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Price’s most recent win came in 2024 win he beat Alex Morono in the rematch via unanimous decision. He has lost his last four fights in the UFC. In his most recent fight, Price announced his retirement before the fight against Michael Chiesa. After losing in the first round via rear-naked choke, Price stated in a post-fight interview with MMA journalist James Lynch that it was his final fight. However, just six months later, Price reversed his decision and is now returning to the UFC.

Looking To Win His First UFC Fight

His opponent is Leon Shahbazyan. The older brother of UFC middleweight contender Edmen Shahbazyan signed earlier this year with the UFC. Shahbazyan fought early in his career in his fights for CXF and Gladiator Challenge and got invited to participate in the Contender Series in 2019. Unfortunately for Shahbazyan, he lost to Phil Rowe by knockout in the third round, and he had to go back to the regional scene.

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Shahbazyan struggled back in the regional scene but was able to turn things around last year. He beat three opponents via guillotine choke submission in the Tuff-N-Uff promotion. After beating Robert Hale in March this year by Armbar submission, the UFC gave Shahbazyan a call. In June, he took on Levan Chokheli on short notice. Shahbazyan suffered an early defeat by TKO and now takes on Niko Price in his sophomore outing in search of his first win in the UFC.

UFC Vegas 122 – Meta Apex (Las Vegas)