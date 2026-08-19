Noche UFC Takes Massive Blow After Withdrawal Headliner

The UFC is in need of a new main event for Noche UFC on September 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Yair Rodríguez is out of his fight with Jean Silva for undisclosed reasons. The UFC wants to keep Silva on the card.

It is unknown at the moment whether Silva will remain as the headliner on the event or whether the UFC will bump up another fight that was previously signed for three rounds. Multiple sources have confirmed the news to Heavy.com after an initial report from AG Fight.

In Search Of A New Opponent

The Mexican fighter was supposed to fight for the first time on a Noche UFC card. The former interim champion won his most recent fight in April last year against Patricio Pitbull. That win broke a two-fight losing skid for the Mexican contender. Rodríguez was interested in moving up a division but took the fight against Silva at featherweight. When he will return is unknown.

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Silva was booked for his second back-to-back Noche UFC event. The Brazilian fighter fought last year in the main event against his countryman Diego Lopes. Silva lost that fight via TKO in the second round, but recently bounced back with a unanimous decision win against Arnold Allen.

Status Unknown

As earlier stated, it is unknown if Silva remains on the card, but the UFC is searching for an opponent for the Brazilian fan favorite.

Noche UFC – Glendale

Main Card

Jean Silva vs. TBA

Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales

Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki

Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes

David Martínez vs. Dan Ige

Preliminary Card