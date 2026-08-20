Paddy Pimblett Wants Ilia Topuria or Arman Tsarukyan Next

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett says that he wants to fight Ilia Topuria or Arman Tsarukyan for his next fight.

Pimblett is coming off an incredible first-round submission win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329 that saw him reaffirm himself as one of the top lightweights in the sport after losing to Justin Gaethje earlier this year at UFC 324.

Although the Gaethje loss was an upset at the time, after Gaethje defeated Topuria via fourth-round TKO at UFC Freedom 250 to unify the lightweight titles, the loss to him doesn’t look so bad in hindsight for Pimblett, who showed against Saint Denis just how good he can be when he’s at the top of his game.

It’s why he wants to keep moving closer to a rematch with Gaethje, and why he knows he needs to fight a top contender to get that next title shot.

Paddy Pimblett Calls Out Ilia Topuria & Arman Tsarukyan

Speaking on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, Pimblett called out both Topuria and Tsarukyan for his next fight.

“I respect Ilia, but we’ve had beef for years. I think he’s a little helmet, I’d love to fight him and give him (expletive). Arman Tsarukyan I have no respect for at all, he’s just a rich kid… Arman’s a good fight but I just can’t respect him. He’s just like, living on daddy’s money,” Pimblett said.

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Who Will Paddy Pimblett Fight Next?

Since Tsarukyan is booked right now against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331, Pimblett seems unlikely to get that fight next, since Tsarukyan is busy at the moment.

Topuria, however, does not have a fight booked, so that matchup is very much in play for Pimblett.

The UFC typically books title fights to headline numbered cards, but Topuria and Pimblett are big enough stars that this fight could likely be the main event for a numbered card, even if neither man is a champion right now.

This is a fight that UFC fans everywhere would want to see go down, so let’s see if the matchmakers like the idea, too, and decide to book it.