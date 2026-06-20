Paddy Pimblett Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has shared his prediction for the upcoming rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway at UFC 329.

McGregor fights Holloway in the five-round welterweight headliner of UFC 329, which takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the co-main event, Pimblett fights Benoit Saint Denis in an important lightweight matchup.

Ahead of the big card, Pimblett offered his prediction on McGregor vs. Holloway 2.

Paddy Pimblett Shares Prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Speaking to TNT Sports, Pimblett shared his prediction for the upcoming rematch between McGregor and Holloway at UFC 330.

“Personally, I think because it’s at welterweight, I can see Conor knocking him out,” Pimblett said.

“Like, everyone’s counting Conor out and thinks that Max is going to win it. If it goes to the later rounds, yeah, Max definitely. Start piecing him up on the feet because he’s got that cardio and the volume. But the fact that it’s at welterweight, I think, favors Conor because Charles (Oliveira) made Max look small at lightweight. So imagine how big Conor’s going to look compared to him at welterweight?”

UFC 329 Betting Odds

Ahead of UFC 329, here are the current betting odds for the main event and co-main event of the card.

Max Holloway -250

Conor McGregor +210

Benoit Saint Denis -175

Paddy Pimblett +150

Despite Pimblett making the case for McGregor in the main event, Holloway is a moderate favorite to defeat him. That likely has a lot to do with the fact that McGregor is coming off a five-year layoff, so a lot of people are counting him out of getting his hand raised here after so much time away, even though he defeated Holloway the first time they fought 13 years ago.

As for Pimblett, he is coming off a decision loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 that looks a bit better in hindsight after what we just saw Gaethje do to Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250. Saint Denis, though, has won four straight fights and looks like a serious lightweight contender at the moment, which is why he is the favorite to defeat Pimblett at UFC 329.