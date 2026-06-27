Paddy Pimblett Reveals How ‘Fat’ He Got After Justin Gaethje Fight

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett revealed how “fat” he got after his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 in January.

In what was a hard-fought fight that went the full five rounds, Pimblett and Gaethje traded strikes for 25 minutes, with Gaethje emerging as the winner and capturing the interim UFC lightweight title in the process.

After the fight, Pimblett admits that he ballooned in weight. While the Scouser is notorious for blowing up in between fights, he said this time around, he put on more weight than ever before.

Paddy Pimblett Reveals Weight Gain Following UFC 324

Speaking to UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson on his podcast, Pimblett admitted that he got up to 210 lbs after his fight with Gaethje, meaning he put on 55 lbs from his weigh-in weight of 155 lbs in the UFC lightweight division.

“I think the heaviest I’ve ever got up to was after this last fight. I did get fat because obviously I couldn’t spar for a couple of weeks after the fight, and I went on holiday two weeks later. I was still training, but I couldn’t spar. I went to the Maldives on an all-inclusive holiday. I was away for three weeks, drinking Coca-Cola all day long, and meals constantly. I think I came home from there about 210 lbs,” Pimblett said (via Bloody Elbow).

While most UFC fighters in the lightweight division tend to have a six-pack year-round, Pimblett said that he is happier when he can eat as much as he wants during his offseason.

“(Expletive) abs. I don’t care about having abs. I just can’t wait to get fat again,” Pimblett said.

Paddy Pimblett Returns at UFC 329

Next month at UFC 329, Pimblett returns to the Octagon when he battles Benoit Saint Denis in a key battle between top-10-ranked lightweights. A win would put Pimblett back into title contention.

Pimblett is currently a +130 betting underdog, while Saint Denis is a -150 favorite. This should be a great fight, and one that serves as the co-main event to the highly anticipated headliner between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and Max Holloway in a five-round welterweight rematch between the long-time rivals.

Should Pimblett win this fight, he’ll be right back to where he was before the fight with Gaethje, so it’s a key fight in his UFC career as a win gets him back into title contention, while a loss would give him two straight defeats.