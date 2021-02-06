Paige VanZant Makes Startling Admission About Loss

BKFC superstar Paige VanZant admitted via Instagram that she briefly considered quitting during her bare-knuckle boxing debut against Britain Hart on Friday night in the main event of the BKFC’s “KnuckleMania” event in Tampa, Florida. Hart won the action-packed fight via unanimous decision, but VanZant said the brash upstart was actually sort of close to pulling off the stoppage victory over her.

VanZant posted, “The greatest test of courage on earth is to bear our defeat without losing heart. Last night I told my husband I didn’t want to fight anymore.”

More About VanZants Surprising Admission

The fighter said she knew just as soon as she told her corner she wanted the fight to be stopped was also when she realized she wanted to keep fighting.

VanZant posted, “But as soon as the words left my lips I knew that wasn’t true. I’m a fighter. This is what I live for. Losers quit when they fail, winners fail until they succeed. That fight last night was a good learning experience for me. The timing and distance took a little bit to figure out. But I felt my last round was my best round and I’m going to build off of that!”

VanZant expressed gratitude for her team and congratulated Hart on the win.

VanZant posted, “I’m thankful to fight for the best team in the world and we are going to go back and fix our mistakes. Thank you to Britain for competing last night and congrats on victory! I’m also confident we will cross paths again.”

The statement is starling because the fight was competitive, and VanZant didn’t appear to be badly hurt in any round.

VanZant’s decision to keep fighting did appear to pay off for her.

Her best round was the last one. During that final two minutes, the 26-year-old showed the kind of skill and athleticism that probably earned her the four-fight deal she received from the BKFC in the first place.

Changing sports is difficult. — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) February 6, 2021

VanZant didn’t pull off the win in her debut, but she still appears to have a bright future in the sport.

VanZant on Future: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere!’

In a separate post, VanZant promised to be back to action soon for the BFKC.

When presented with BKFC founder and president Dave Feldman’s declaration that “PVZ” still has a future in his organization, VanZant posted, “I’m not going anywhere boss!!!!”

The fighter thanked her husband, Austin Vanderford, for his support and for reminding her who she is. VanZant posted, “I am Paige Mother F****** VanZant”.

VanZant Faces Future

Much was made before the fight about how VanZant’s face would fare in the world of bare-knuckle fighting. In addition to being a full-time professional prizefighter, VanZant is a model. She has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram, and she told ESPN last year she made way more money modeling on Instagram than as a UFC fighter.

“I make way more money sitting at home, posting pictures on Instagram, than I do fighting.”@paigevanzant says her endorsement earnings greatly outpace her fight earnings (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/dpdANFcbxU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 26, 2019

Maybe that’s why the popular star almost immediately posted a picture of her face after her fight. VanZant’s face was bruised, but her deft footwork and sharp skillset kept her from taking too much punishment in the fight.

Just like she reminded everyone before her BKFC debut on Friday night, VanZant’s face will heal.

After that, she plans on getting back to all the things she loves to do.

