Patchy Mix Issues Statement After Weight-Cut Disaster in RIZIN

Former UFC fighter Patchy Mix issued a statement following a weight-cut disaster ahead of his fight in Japan at RIZIN 54.

Mix is set to take on Shoko Sato in a bantamweight bout, which takes place on Tuesday, August 11, at Toyota Arena Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan. However, he weighed in at 63.85 kg ( roughly 140.7 pounds), which far exceeded the division’s 61 kg limit (roughly 134.4 pounds).

Because Mix missed weight, RIZIN’s rules say that he cannot win the fight. At best, if he gets his hand raised, then the fight would go down as a No Contest on his MMA record.

Patchy Mix Apologizes for Weight Miss

Taking to his social media after he missed weight, Mix apologized to his opponent, Sato, to his bosses at RIZIN, and to the fans for missing weight, suggesting that illness was to blame for him missing weight.

“Very sorry to my opponent the boss and Rizin fans. As I got sick towards the end of my weight cut for my category. I am grateful that he still accepted the bout under these circumstances. Much respect but now I have to focus on putting the best match for the Japanese fans tonight,” Mix wrote on X.

Patchy Mix’s MMA Career Has Fallen Apart

The 32-year-old Mix was at one time one of the best bantamweights in the world.

He was the former Bellator MMA bantamweight champion and also won that promotion’s bantamweight grand prix. In 2025, after Mix became a free agent, the UFC signed him to a contract, with many fans and analysts believing that he could make a run for the UFC bantamweight title.

However, Mix had a terrible UFC debut against Mario Bautista when he lost a unanimous decision. He then followed that up with a split decision loss to Jakob Wiklacz and was released by the world’s leading MMA promotion.

Mix then signed with RIZIN, but he suffered a knockout loss to Kyoma Akimoto in his promotional debut earlier this year. Now, he has missed weight for his second fight with RIZIN, and it’s possible that he could once again find himself a free agent.