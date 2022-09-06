Paulo Costa Breaks Silence on Viral UFC Altercation With Khamzat Chimaev

Top-ranked UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa and welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev got into a viral altercation this week, and Costa recently broke his silence about what happened.

Costa and Chimaev got into a heated argument on Monday at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Chimaev is scheduled to headline UFC 279 on September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena opposite Nate Diaz, whereas “Borrachinha” picked up a thrilling win over ex-middleweight champ Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last month.

Taking to his YouTube channel after beefing with “Borz,” Costa called Chimaev “scared” and a “cupcake.”

“I met Chimaev there, and man, he was scared,” Costa said (h/t MMA Junkie). “The guy stood there and he froze. He froze. I actually was not surprised. As I said before, cupcake Chechen, gourmet Chechen is a bully with small guys.”

The No. 6-ranked 185-pound fighter went on to describe the situation from his viewpoint, stating that he was ready to fight Chimaev right there and then.

Costa continued: “He called me to talk and I went there, I faced him. He said, ‘Hey Borrachinha, why do you talk about me?’ I said, ‘Man, what did I talk about you? You want to fight me?’ He said, ‘No, no – I want to know what you talk about me.’ I said, ‘Man, I want to fight you. If you beat Nate Diaz, I want to fight you,’ and he froze. He said, ‘OK, so let’s fight now.’ His whole team got in the middle between me and him. Man, this guy is scared. He’s scared as f***.

“Just so you know, Chimaev, I don’t need to have a couple of guys with me. I’m an army of one man. I walk alone and I can beat you alone with just one hand.”