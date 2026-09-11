Paulo Costa Reveals Why He Signed With Eddie Hearn

UFC light heavyweight contender Paulo Costa explained why he decided to sign with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency.

Costa left former manager Tiki Ghosn to join Hearn, a rival of UFC president Dana White, who also has UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry as part of his stable of MMA fighters, along with all of his boxing stars.

Paulo Costa Explains Signing With Eddie Hearn

Speaking to “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Costa explained why he signed with Hearn to manage his MMA career.

“I have too much respect for what he’s doing. He’s a great guy, a great professional. I think we’re going to do great things together. I just need to send back the email. I think everything is set up, and I’m so excited. He handles the business very well. He’s a super important person in the fight business. Not only in MMA, but not only in boxing, but he’s coming to MMA right now. I think this is a great acquisition for the MMA community,” Helwani said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Paulo Costa Not Worried About Hearn-White Feud

While it is clear that Hearn, his manger, and White, his boss, do not like each other, Costa is not worried about that potentially negatively affecting his UFC career.

“I don’t think so because I don’t put too much attention on this beef between them both. If they have this bad blood between them, it’s not about me, you know? We’re professionals, guys. I’m just seeing Ryan Garcia fight this guy (Benn), and I think he’s still represented by Oscar (De La Hoya), right? And Oscar had that beef against Dana. I think they are very professional, much more than we thought. They can do business together and at the same time talk (expletive) about each other,” Costa said.

The Brazilian has not fought since UFC 327 in April, when he knocked out Azamat Murzakanov with a head kick. He is hoping that he gets a light heavyweight title shot in his next fight, but he also wants the UFC to give him a new, big-money contract.