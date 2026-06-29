Paulo Costa Frustrated UFC Won’t Give Him a Fight

UFC light heavyweight contender Paulo Costa is frustrated that the UFC won’t give him a fight despite continually asking for one.

Costa defeated Azamat Murzakanov via highlight-reel head kick KO at UFC 327 in April to immediately become a contender in the UFC light heavyweight division. However, for whatever reason, the UFC has not booked him for a fight yet, despite that fight taking place nearly three months ago and Costa often going on social media to call other fighters out.

Now, Costa is fed up and frustrated, and he took to social media to vent about it.

Paulo Costa Upset at UFC

Taking to X, Costa posted a lengthy statement where he said he keeps being told by UFC CBO Hunter Campbell to wait for a fight even though he is ready to go and step into the cage now.

“Since I defeated Azamat in April, I have been looking for the next fight. I ve eventually opened the door to fight at heavyweight. UFC told me to wait…wait… Here we are it’s already July and I still looking to fight someone else at Lightheavyweight, middleweight or even heavyweight but the answer from @ufc by Hunter Campbell is the same : “Wait”. I want to fight I don’t want to wait. I have just one more fight at my contract and I want this fight happen soon , but for some reason They don’t,” Costa wrote.

Paulo Costa Needs a Fight ASAP

After putting on a spectacular performance against Murzakanov, Costa showed that he is one of the top light heavyweights in the game and ready for big fights.

He is currently ranked in the top five at 205 lbs, and should be getting a huge opportunity in his next bout. Yet, for whatever reason, the UFC keeps telling him to wait for a fight.

Hopefully, the UFC has a plan, and that’s why they are taking their time with Costa in announcing his next fight, because the fans want to see him step into the cage again and get back to work after putting on such a great show against Murzakanov at UFC 327.