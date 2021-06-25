MMA Superstars Headline PFL 6 [LOOK]

It’s already the end of the regular season for the Professional Fighters League, and the last card of 2021 happens on Friday, June 25 on ESPN2 and ESPN+. MMA superstars Kayla Harrison and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis headline the main card, and both stars are hoping to finish their 2021 PFL regular season on a strong note before the playoffs begin.

The stacked PFL 6 card will help determine the playoff brackets for the featherweight, men’s lightweight, women’s lightweight, and heavyweight divisions. PFL 6 takes place at the Ocean Resort and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Harrison and Pettis Headline Card, but in Very Different Positions

Harrison remains undefeated and has continued her trek toward becoming one of the biggest superstars in the sport.

Headlining the exciting night of fights at PFL 6 is the stirring women’s lightweight contest between 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion Harrison and veteran MMA fighter Cindy Dandois.

Harrison is undefeated, and she’ll be looking to continue her reign of dominance over the women’s 155-pound division as she tries to move one step closer to another world title reign and million-dollar payday.

Dandois, on the other hand, has her sights set on a PFL Playoffs debut, at the expense of the former champion. That’s a tall order, but one she’s committed to achieving.

You can see the current women’s lightweight standings below.

In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Pettis is set to face PFL contender Raush Manfio in a “win or go home” contest.

Following his stunning loss to Clay Collard at PFL 1, Pettis now needs to finish his opponent at PFL 6 to secure a spot in the postseason. Manfio is currently scheduled to make the playoffs, but Pettis could change that at PFL 6.

You can see the men’s lightweight standings below.

Also on the card, two-time PFL featherweight champion Lance “The Party” Palmer and Movlid Khaybulaev both find themselves in must-win situations at PFL 6 if they want to earn a spot in the PFL Playoffs.

Palmer has been one of the PFL’s brightest stars over the last two years, but now he has his back up against the wall in a must-win showdown.

Additionally, Palmer told the media at the PFL 6 press conference earlier this week that this could be his final season in the PFL, so the American is likely in desperate need of a big win so he can enter free agency on an up note.

PFL 6 Full Card Lineup Features MMA Superstars

You can see the rest of the full PFL 6 card below.

ESPN2 Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois

Anthony Pettis vs. Raush Manfio

Lance Palmer vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Denis Goltsov vs. Brandon Sayles

ESPN+ Card

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Muhammed DeReese

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Ante Delija vs. Chandler Cole

Genah Fabian vs. Julija Pajic

Renan Ferreira vs. Carl Seumanutafa

Taylor Guardado vs. Laura Sanchez

Kaitlin Young vs. Mariana Morais

Klidson Abreu vs. Jamelle Jones

PFL Playoffs Begin on August 13

PFL is the world’s only MMA promotional company that runs each year as a season with playoffs and world championships.

PFL 6 is the end of the regular season, but the playoffs begin in August at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The PFL Playoffs will take place over three nights beginning on Friday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET featuring lightweight and featherweight action.

On Thursday, August 19 at 7 p.m. ET fans will see the light heavyweights and welterweights go face-to-face in a combat showdown.

On Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET women’s lightweight and heavyweight action is set to hit the PFL cage.

All the fights will be shown live on ESPN (August 19), ESPN 2 (August 13 & 27), ESPN Deportes (all events), and ESPN+.

READ NEXT: Face-to-Face With Dana White: ‘Just an Awkward Situation’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel