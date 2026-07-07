UFC Adds Potential Fight of the Night Frontrunner to UFC Belgrade

On August 1, the UFC will host its inaugural event in Serbia. At UFC Belgrade, two lightweight fighters in desperate need of a victory will square off at the Belgrade Arena, as Polish fan favorite Mateusz Rębecki takes on Canada’s Kyle Prepolec.

Multiple sources have confirmed this match-up to Heavy.com after an initial report from Polish journalist Bartłomiej Stachura. Rębecki and Prepolec are not ranked in the UFC.

Looking To Get Back On Track

For years, Mateusz Rębecki was one of the biggest talents outside the UFC. The Polish fighter put together a record of 15-1 and was the seven-time defending FEN champion. In 2022, ‘Rebeasti’ got an opportunity to fight on the Contender Series. The Polish fighter impressed with a first-round submission finish and earned a UFC contract. Rębecki had a great first year in the UFC. In 2023, he won all three of his fights with finishes against Roosevelt Roberts and Loik Radzhabov. Rębecki was looking to get into the top 15 of the lightweight division in 2024 and took on veteran Carlos Diego Ferreira.

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The Polish fighter was a favorite going into the fight, but Ferreira was on point with his game and able to finish a gassed Rębecki in the third round. A tough setback for the Polish fighter who hadn’t lost in almost ten years. Rębecki returned five months later against Myktybek Orolbai. In an absolute barnburner, Rębecki won after three rounds by split decision. It was one of the best fights of 2024. Unfortunately, it was Rębecki’s last win in the UFC. Against both Chris Duncan and Ľudovít Klein in 2025, the Polish fighter earned the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus but was on the losing end of both fights. Earlier this year, Rębecki was finished by Grant Dawson. He has lost three fights in a row and needs a win against Kyle Prepolec to make sure his next fight is also in the UFC.

In Desperate Need Of A Victory In The UFC

Prepolec is maybe even more in need of a victory than Rębecki. The Canadian fighter is on his second stint in the UFC. Prepolec made waves in the Canadian MMA scene early on in his career, winning two titles. In 2019, Prepolec signed with the UFC to take on fellow Canadian Nordine Taleb in his debut. After losing that bout by unanimous decision, he returned four months later, only to suffer another three-round decision loss to Austin Hubbard. Unfortunately for the Canadian fighter, he didn’t receive a third fight inside the Octagon; while sidelined with an injury, he announced that the UFC had released him. Prepolec returned to action in 2021, winning the Samourai MMA title against Michael Dufort.

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Prepolec then lost to Shane Campbell but put together three wins after that loss. It led to a new opportunity in the UFC. Last year, Prepolec got signed by the UFC on short notice to take on Benoît Saint-Denis. Prepolec started well but lost in the second round via arm-triangle choke. Also in his most recent fight, Prepolec wasn’t able to win his first fight in the Octagon. In a spectacular fight against Drew Dober, Prepolec lost by third-round TKO. Both fighters received the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus afterwards. Prepolec knows that losing against Mateusz Rębecki is not an option.

UFC Belgrade – August 1