Rafael dos Anjos Still Open to Fighting Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is still open to fighting MMA superstar Conor McGregor if the stars align.

Dos Anjos was supposed to fight McGregor at UFC 196 in March 2016, but was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a broken foot, and he was replaced by Nate Diaz, who ended up submitting McGregor that night in one of the UFC’s all-time greatest upsets.

Over a decade later, dos Anjos is still open to fighting McGregor if the UFC wants him to.

Rafael dos Anjos Open to Fighting Conor McGregor

Speaking to MMAFighting.com ahead of UFC 332, where dos Anjos returns from a two-year layoff to fight Alexander Hernandez, the 41-year-old Brazilian legend revealed that the McGregor fight is still one that he wants.

“That would be awesome. It’s not about money, my life went on, I’m not going to do like Michael Chandler and sit on the sidelines for two years waiting for a fight that never happens. That might never happen, maybe he could get the fight, who knows? But I think in my time, if I wanted to wait back in the day and not want to fight Eddie Alvarez, waiting for Conor, it maybe could happen, but I just wanted to defend my title and keep the ball rolling. Who knows? God has a plan and whatever he decides, if the stars line up, and God says it’s your time, that would be great. I would love that,” dos Anjos said.

Rafael dos Anjos a Big Underdog Against Alexander Hernandez

For his UFC comeback fight, dos Anjos is a big underdog against Hernandez, as he sits at +225 odds.

Given he is 41 and is coming off a long layoff, these betting odds aren’t exactly surprising, even though dos Anjos is a former UFC lightweight champion who has far more experience fighting high-level competition in the sport.

Hernandez is a bit inconsistent, but he is younger, hits harder, and has been far more active in recent years, so it makes a lot of sense that he is the favorite to take out dos Anjos on this card.