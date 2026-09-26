Raoni Barcelos Swears to Finish Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Vegas 121

UFC bantamweight veteran Raoni Barcelos swears that he will finish Raul Rosas Jr. when the two meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 121.

The 39-year-old Barcelos might be 18 years older than his opponent, the 21-year-old phenom Rosas, but the Brazilian promises fans that he is going to show that he is a legitimate UFC bantamweight title contender with a stoppage win over the Mexican.

Raoni Barcelos Promises Finish Over Raul Rosas Jr.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com ahead of UFC Vegas 121, Barcelos promised fans that he would go out there and finish his foe.

“We have a very good no-gi jiu-jitsu team. I’m not going to be uncomfortable. If the fight goes in that direction, we have all the time; we have five rounds to get tangled up and end up working our jiu-jitsu in the best way possible. The whole team is very much on the same page about that, and we’re going in there to finish this fight before 25 minutes,” Barcelos said.

Raoni Barcelos Will Have UFC Legend in His Corner

According to Barcelos, he will have former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, the coach of current UFC superstar Alex Pereira, in his corner for this fight, which will give him added motivation to go out there and finish Rosas and prove that age is just a number, as Teixeira is a fighter who defied the odds when he became UFC champion at age 42.

“Glover is a guy who inspires me a lot. I’ve always told him that. He always said that age is just a number, that it’s in our heads, and he proved to everyone that it’s possible to make it there. Through all the work and dedication, he was able to make it. I consider Glover my godfather in MMA. He was the one who introduced me to the sport. I have a lot of respect for him. We talk a lot. Whenever I can, I talk to him, and we exchange ideas. I’m very happy to be able to have Glover back in my corner again after, I don’t know, six years,” Barcelos said.