Raoni Barcelos’s Team Provides Latest Health Update on Fighter

UFC bantamweight Raoni Barcelos’s team has provided the latest health update for their fighter after he was stopped at UFC Vegas 121.

Barcelos suffered an unknown medical emergency in the main event of UFC Vegas 121, a five-round war against Raul Rosas Jr. that Barcelos was winning up until he went unconscious in the fifth round.

We still do not know exactly what happened to Barcelos, but the good news is he is doing better now and has provided an update to his fans to let them know he’s doing OK following the scary incident.

Team Raoni Barcelos Provides Latest Health Update

Speaking in a video posted to his social media, Davi Ramos, a former UFC fighter who is part of Team Barcelos, shared the latest health update on the veteran while standing alongside Barcelos’s father, who was also in his corner at UFC Vegas 121.

“He did not have a stroke, it wasn’t a heart attack, nothing like that, but we still don’t have an explanation for what happened. We’re waiting for the results of the other tests. But he is doing well,” Ramos said in a video posted to his Instagram (h/t Guilherme Cruz).

Raoni Barcelos’s UFC Future in Doubt

Given that he is 39 years old and is coming off a brutal fight against Rosas, where he suffered a medical episode that left him unable to compete, there are serious questions about whether or not Barcelos will ever step inside the Octagon again.

UFC commentator Paul Felder, who called the fight, even said that he hopes that Barclos retires and that he hopes the UFC can take care of him financially so he doesn’t have to make a tough decision.

At the same time, Barcelos is a true fighter, and if he feels like he can continue to compete and chase his goal of being a UFC world champion, then perhaps he will keep fighting.

Either way, it’s great to know that he is doing much better now, as Saturday could have had a disastrous result for both the fighter and the UFC, but it appears that he will be OK.