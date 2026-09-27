Raul Rosas Jr. Wins After Disturbing End Against Raoni Barcelos

Raul Rosas Jr. won his first main event in the UFC during UFC Vegas 121. In the fifth round, he took down Raoni Barcelos. Barcelos somehow got knocked out and had to leave unconscious on a stretcher.

A very anticlimactic end to one of the best fights of the year. Rosas Jr. started strong in the fight and was able to open up a cut on Barcelos. Barcelos kept on going and got better the longer the fight went. The Brazilian mixed in takedowns with his striking and doubled Rosas Jr. on strikes in the second round.

Disturbing Scenes

Barcelos also looked better in the third and fourth rounds and was up on the scorecards. In the fifth round, Rosas Jr. went fully for a finish and got Barcelos down against the cage. There looked to be a clash of heads, but that wasn’t even very clear.

Barcelos remained on the ground and didn’t move anymore. Rosas Jr. won, but everyone was and is still worried about the health of the Brazilian veteran.

Controversial Decision

In the co-main event, bitter rivals Norma Dumont and Ailín Pérez took on each other in a classic Brazil vs. Argentina match-up. Leading up to the fight, both women got into a massive argument that came to fruition during the weigh-ins, where Dumont threw condoms and money to Pérez. The fight itself was anything but entertaining. Pérez slightly won the first round because of the grappling control in the later part of the round.

Dumont came back in the second round, dominating and even the score. Also, in the third round, Dumont looked in control. Pérez clinched Dumont against the fence in the last minute of the fight, but not much happened. After three rounds, the judges unanimously scored the fight for Pérez, and that was definitely a controversial call.

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The Server Of Justice

Luis Hernandez won his UFC contract earlier this month during the Contender Series. The Miami Police officer accepted a short-notice fight tonight against Sedriques Dumas.

Hernandez needed less than a minute to lock in a standing guillotine choke and make Dumas tap. An amazing win for Hernandez, who also received his BJJ black belt after his win.

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Anticlimatic

Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu is the Ultimate Fighter 34 bantamweight winner. The fighter from Kyrgyzstan won in the first round after an illegal knee was landed by Mahammadali Osmanli. Akylbek took Osmanli down early, but the fighter from Azerbaijan was able to stand up and put some hard strikes on Akylbek.

Akylbek slipped on the canvas, and Osmanli landed an illegal knee. Akylbek grabbed his leg, but referee Kerry Hatley stopped the action. Akylbek stayed down, being unconscious. That was kind of surprising since he seemed to be fully conscious right after the knee. Hatley waved the fight off, and Akylbek won via disqualification. A very anticlimactic end.

A Big Win

She came in as one of the favorites to win The Ultimate Fighter 34 and came up big in the finale. Valesca Machado, better known as Tina Black, beat Melissa Amaya in the second round via TKO in the finale. Black hurt Amaya in the first round.

Amaya showed a lot of toughness again and was even able to wobble Black while she was stunned herself. In the second round, Black kept up the pressure and knocked Amaya down. This time, the Brazilian finished the fight. An amazing win for Black, who fulfilled her dream by becoming The Ultimate Fighter winner.

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Finally Back

Brady Hiestand returned with a vengeance after more than two years without fighting due to injuries. The Ultimate Fighter runner-up took on Rinya Nakamura in a bantamweight fight. Hiestand fought a very good fight and was dominant on the ground. He caught Nakamura in a D’Arce choke in the second round.

The Japanese fighter was able to maneuver out of the choke. Unfortunately for him, Hiestand was relentless and got Nakamura’s back. He sank in the rear-naked choke and got the submission. An amazing win for the American fighter.

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Full Results UFC Vegas 121

Main Card

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Raoni Barcelos via KO – R5, 1:38

Ailín Pérez def. Norma Dumont via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Luis Hernandez def. Sedriques Dumas via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 0:57.

Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu def. Mahammadali Osmanli via DQ (illegal knee) – R1, 2:19.

Tina Black def. Melissa Amaya via TKO (punches) – R2, 3:19.

Preliminary Card

Brady Hiestand def. Rinya Nakamura via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 4:07.

Rodolfo Vieira def. Robert Bryczek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Christian Edwards def. Rodolfo Bellato via TKO (punches) – R3, 1:47.

Elves Brener def. Josiah Harrell by TKO (punch) – R1, 4:14.

Montel Jackson def. Ricky Simón via KO (punches) – R2, 2:39.

Alatengheili def. John Castañeda via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Yazmin Jauregui def. Vanessa Demopoulos via KO (punches) – R1, 1:02.

Full bonuses were also announced after the fights. (later)