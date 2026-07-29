Reinier de Ridder Explains Move to Light Heavyweight

Former UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder explained why he decided to move up to the light heavyweight division.

De Ridder makes his 205 lbs debut in the UFC next month when he battles Roman Dolidze, another former middleweight, in the co-main event of UFC Sacramento on August 22.

The Dutchman is making the move up to light heavyweight after going 4-2 as a middleweight. He started off his UFC career 4-0 at 185 lbs, but lost his last two fights and did not look good at all in his losses to Caio Borralho and specifically against Brendan Allen, where he looked extremely compromised after a brutal weight cut.

With that being the case, de Ridder has moved up to 205 lbs and is leaving 185 lbs in the rearview mirror.

Reinier de Ridder Explains Weight Class Switch

Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio, de Ridder explained why he decided to move up to 205 lbs, suggesting that six tough weight cuts down to 185 lbs in just over one year’s time left his body compromised, and he likes how he is feeling much better now that he’s fighting at light heavyweight.

“Middleweight is still great – a lot of cool stuff going on there – but I’m never going back. It’s over: 205 is my home,” de Ridder said.

“I’m very happy with what happened. But if I would have been a bit more honest with myself, making 185 pounds six times in a little bit over a year is just the dumbest (expletive) I’ve ever done. It’s not real, and I think it’s time to figure something out with this whole weight cut thing, anyway, because this limits us fighters so much toward activity. It’s so weird we ended up here. Everyone cuts 10 percent of their body weight. Everybody is compromised when they fight. Why are we still doing this (expletive)?”

Weight cutting is always a topic of conversation in MMA, and RDR has decided to leave it behind.

Reinier de Ridder vs. Roman Dolidze

The de Ridder vs. Dolidze fight is an intriguing one as it features two former middleweights who were cutting way too much weight to make 185 lbs, moving up to 205 lbs to take on each other. In that sense, it’s basically a middleweight fight, but without the weight cutting involved.

Despite de Ridder’s last two fights resulting in him losing, he will likely still be the favorite to defeat Dolidze, as he is the younger fighter and has had more success inside the Octagon as of late. Although de Ridder has lost two straight fights, so has Dolidze, and de Ridder’s wins before that were much better.

Overall, this should be an interesting fight between two former middleweight contenders who are looking to get a new life at light heavyweight. But while Dolidze certainly has the knockout power to make things interesting, de Ridder is the more well-rounded fighter, and he has the better submission game if this fight hits the mat, so look for him to be the betting favorite when the odds come out for it.