Renato Moicano Trashes Brian Ortega Following UFC 331 Pullout

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano trashed rival Brian Ortega after he pulled out of their fight this Saturday at UFC 331.

Moicano and Ortega were set to fight on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 331 card, which takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

However, due to a cut suffered in training above his eye, Ortega was forced to withdraw from the bout, and Moicano was rebooked against Tom Nolan in a Meta Apex event on Halloween.

Moicano isn’t happy about how the situation turned out.

Renato Moicano Rips Brian Ortega

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Moicano ripped Ortega for pulling out of their rematch at UFC 331.

“Ortega chickened out. Something I never expected whatsoever. Quite simply, the easiest fight in the division just slipped right through my fingers. And I was pissed, I was angry, but there’s nothing I can do about it. If you’re watching this video, it’s because I’m not going to fight at UFC 331, unfortunately, because of this son of a (expletive), because of this guy who’s always pulling out,” Moicano said (via MMAFighting.com).

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Renato Moicano Upset at Brian Ortega

After spending months training for this fight, Moicano is understandably upset at Ortega for wasting his time and pulling out of the fight days before it.

“Where is UFC 331 going to be? Los Angeles, California, his hometown. This guy is coming off four straight losses, or three straight losses, hasn’t fought in over two years, and this is already the second fight he’s pulled out of with one week to go. And it’s the second fight against me, man! Twice against me! And what this son of an (expletive) doesn’t know is that you have to cut weight, you spend money on training, you spend hours not producing content — and I’m an (expletive) YouTuber now. How many days of live streams did I miss, you son of a (expletive)? How many days of dieting did I go through just to punch your bum-ass face? And then you simply come up with an excuse like that. That’s how (expletive) outraged I am about this,” Moicano said.