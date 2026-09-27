Ricky Simon Reacts to Devastating KO Loss at UFC Vegas 121

Veteran UFC bantamweight fighter Ricky Simon reacted after suffering a devastating KO loss to Montel Jackson at UFC Vegas 121.

Simon defeated Jackson eight years ago, in 2018, in their first fight by unanimous decision, but in the rematch, his rival got the better of him and brutally knocked him out in the second round with punches.

Ricky Simon Reacts to UFC Vegas 121 Loss

Taking to his Instagram stories after UFC Vegas 121, Simon shared a short statement following the brutal KO defeat.

“I lost to the better fighter tonight. Congrats to Montel. Thanks for the support everyone. Grateful for this life,” Simon wrote on his IG.

What’s Next for Ricky Simon After UFC Vegas 121?

There’s no question that this was a tough loss for Simon, who was brutally finished by a devastating KO artist in Jackson, who is now tied for the record for the most all-time knockdowns in UFC bantamweight history with 14, alongside Marlon Vera.

For Simon, this is now a three-fight winless skid after fighting to a draw with Adrian Yanez in his last fight and a decision loss to Raoni Barcelos before that.

Obviously, these are all high-level opponents whom Simon has been fighting, but the results just have not been there, and he will have to win his next fight if he wants to stick around the UFC roster, though it’s possible the promotion could cut him since he is winless in his last three fights.

Since Simon is such a well-respected veteran and has been taking on many of the best bantamweights in the sport for so many years, it feels like the UFC will give him one more chance to stick around the roster, possibly against someone who is a UFC newcomer or someone else who is a struggling veteran on a losing skid.

As for Jackson, this was an awesome win for him, and he will likely get another chance to fight someone in the top 15, as he has shown that he can hang with the best of them in his weight class, and he has the KO power to touch anyone’s chin at 135 lbs.