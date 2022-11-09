Rival Sounds Alarm on Israel Adesanya’s Suspicious Look for UFC 281

UFC superstar Israel Adesanya has found himself in hot water another time for his suspicious-looking pec.

The reigning middleweight champion is set to clash with longtime foe Alex Pereira in the headlining bout of UFC 281 this Saturday, Nov. 12 in the promotion’s highly-anticipated return to iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. Adesanya will look to avenge his two losses to Pereira, including a vicious left hook knockout in the sport of kickboxing, and add another title defense under his belt.

In Sep. 2020, Adesanya took on former title challenger Paulo Costa for UFC 253. ‘Stylebender’ put on a masterclass and dominated Costa to win by TKO. As impressive as the victory was, the Nigerian-Kiwi appeared to have gynecomastia during the build-up because of his slumping right chest.

Adesanya later explained the issue could have been caused by some of his lifestyle choices.

“My pituitary gland was checked, hormone levels are fine, estrogen and testosterone,” he said (transcribed by Bloody Elbow). “Yesterday we had an ultrasound and a mammogram. I had one for the first time. To be honest it might have just been unhealthy living a little bit. Like smoking weed, that’s what the doctor from the UFC said.

“He said I need to stop but I’m not stopping, I’m just going to slow down on the smoking weed.”

It did not convince everyone, and more nefarious suggestions started doing rounds online. Some theorized the issue resembled the side effects caused by hormone problems attributed to using steroids.

Costa Sounds Alarm on Adesanya’s Suspicious Look for UFC 281

Ahead of the nearing showdown between Adesanya and Pereira, ‘Borrachinha’ took to Twitter to highlight a similar development in the 185-pound champion’s right pec.

“Gyno is back! fight weeak!” wrote Costa.

Gyno is back! 💪 fight weeak! pic.twitter.com/3wf6egd4VB — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 8, 2022

While Adesanya has never failed a drug test or had a violation, many criticize the cynical presence of the condition. In another post shared by UFC, fans took to comments to bash Adesanya for the same.

“Gynobender,” one wrote.

“Israel got gyno again? Must be the weed right?” commented a user.

Another tweeted, “Izzy back on paulos secret juice I see.”

“T*ttyboy is back,” said the poster.

“Izzy got the gyno tiddy back let’s fucking goooooooooooo,” wrote one.

A fan was excited to have another rival of Adesanya chime in on the issue, “Waiting on @JonnyBones reaction to the pectoral…”

Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Weighed In on Adesanya’s Gyno

Firas Zahabi of Tristar Gym, best known for his work as coach of former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre, weighed in with his thoughts on Adesanya’s suspicious pec development.

“I heard one doctor give an analysis… one doctor was saying… he’s a doctor that does a lot of famous videos, and he’s like, ‘Let me give you my thoughts on the gyno.’ He said, ‘Well, it could be from a punch, (he) was punched in the chest and he got some tissue damage,’” Zahabi said in a recent YouTube video he uploaded.

“I’ve been punched in the chest, I’ve seen countless boxing rounds (with) MMA gloves, big gloves. I’ve seen countless fights, I’ve never somebody get punched in the chest and then have gyno. I’ve never seen it.

“… I’ve never seen a guy walk in the ring, walk out with an inflamed breast. Or his next fight, his breast is inflamed because he got punched (in the chest). Never!”

Although he did not say it outright, Zahabi indicated he saw only one group deal with the issue in all his time working in combat sports.

“So in my mind, there’s only one reason for this. There’s only one group that has this problem. There’s only one group. I just don’t get it. What other possibility could there be?

“For me, I have no explanation. I have no idea.”