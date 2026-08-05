Robert Whittaker Confused by Joe Rogan’s UFC 329 Commentary

UFC light heavyweight contender Robert Whittaker said that he was confused by Joe Rogan’s commentary during his UFC 329 fight.

Whittaker battled Nikita Krylov in his LHW debut at UFC 329 in July, eventually winning the fight via third-round knockout.

It was an impressive victory for Whittaker, but he did appear noticeably heavier than when he fought at welterweight and middleweight, which makes sense, given he fought at a heavier weight class.

But it was his weight that was a topic of conversation by Rogan at several points during the Krylov fight, who called him “soft,” and Whittaker isn’t sure why, not to mention he doesn’t understand why Rogan said that Krylov had the “blueprint” to beat him.

Robert Whittaker Confused by Joe Rogan’s Commentary

Speaking to Bedtime MMA, Whittaker was critical of Rogan’s commentary during his UFC 329 bout against Krylov.

“A little upsetting. You know what it is. You should see the amount of memes that came out after that commentary; it’s crazy. It was wild. I picked up on that comment, but I assumed it was, like, an accident when they said they had ‘the blueprint to beat me.’ I don’t understand where that blueprint was. I don’t know, but I felt great,” Whittaker said (via MMAFighting.com).

“Obviously, this is my first fight at light heavyweight. First weight cut at light heavyweight. First re-feed. There’s a lot of things I can do differently because I realized while I still cut a fair amount day of, I don’t need to refuel as much because I’m eating the whole week full, the whole week into the wake-up, which means I’m kind of salt-loaded much more than I needed to be. But I felt strong, and I was still fast. I walked in there about 103 kilos (approx. 227 pounds), which is normal because I’m a heavyset guy, and I still had my speed behind me. You could see every time I put hands on Krylov, it wasn’t like pitter patter. He was getting hurt every time; I kind of set the pace with that. So I’m really happy and comfortable with my debut in the division.”

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What’s Next for Robert Whittaker After UFC 329?

After taking care of business against Krylov, fans should expect to see Whittaker step back into the Octagon by the end of 2026, and he has a few names in mind for his second fight at 205 lbs as he chases a second UFC title.

“Jan (Blachowicz) would be a good fight; I like that fight. I think (Khalil Rountree Jr.) or Bogdan (Guskov), those guys are all good guys. I think Jiri (Prochazka) wants to fight (Paulo) Costa. It depends who’s ready. My whole thing with the UFC is I give them a date, and they give me a name. So whoever’s ready by the end of the year, I’ll step in there with. The light heavyweight division is so fluid right now. You can just have a good win and be put straight into a title conversation. Look at Costa. Came in and put in a really good showing, and he’s got a case of getting the title fight,” Whittaker said.