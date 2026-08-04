Robert Whittaker Interested in Fighting Magomed Ankalaev

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker said he is interested in fighting former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev.

Whittaker moved up to 205 lbs at UFC 329 last month and had a successful debut as he knocked out veteran gatekeeper Nikita Krylov in the third round of his light heavyweight debut.

Now that he’s gotten his feet wet in the division, Whittaker is hoping that he can get fast-tracked to the top of the weight class and potentially take on Ankalaev, one of the weight class’s elite fighters.

Robert Whittaker Open to Magomed Ankalaev Fight

Speaking to UFC commentators Michael Bisping and Paul Felder on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Whittaker suggested that he could fight Ankalaev next.

“I’d love to get in there with like Ank,” Whittaker said.

Ankalaev is coming off a fifth-round knockout win over Bogdan Guskov at UFC Abu Dhabi in what was a dominant performance. Yet, it might not be enough to get Ankalaev the next title shot at 205 lbs, as the fight was rather boring to watch. If that’s the case, then perhaps Ankalaev will fight again before fighting for the belt, and potentially, that could come against Whittaker in a battle between two former UFC champions.

Robert Whittaker Names Other Potential Opponents

In addition to Ankalaev, Whittaker also suggested that he could fight Jan Blachowicz or Guskov, though he doesn’t seem keen on rematching Paulo Costa at 205 lbs after previously beating him at middleweight.

“Jan just had a loss but would’ve loved to have jumped in there with him. Bogdan would’ve been great, anyone up. People keep throwing the name Costa out there but I’ve fought him before, there’s a lot of other guys out there,” Whittaker said.

We’ll see what the UFC matchmakers decide to do with Whittaker, but given he is one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, a former champion, and also getting up there in age, don’t expect the promotion to take it slow with him at light heavyweight. Instead, look for him to get booked against a top-ranked opponent for his next fight at light heavyweight.