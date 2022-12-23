Ex-UFC Champ Backed To Emerge As New 205-Pound Title Contender

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has the potential to emerge as the new light heavyweight champion, according to former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

Whittaker was scheduled to line up against former title challenger Paulo Costa on Feb. 12 in Perth at UFC 284, the company’s grand return to his homeland of Australia. However, the bout fell through as Costa claimed there was no concrete agreement in place to make the pay-per-view showdown happen.

‘The Reaper’ was upset at the developments and found himself in a sticky situation in the middleweight division, where he stands as the second-ranked contender behind the former victor Israel Adesanya and the newly crowned Alex Pereira.

Other than a trilogy bout with ‘Stylebender’ or a shot at the new champion, Whittaker does not have many options left that would make sense for his career.

In an episode of “The Triple C & Schmo Show,” Cejudo shared his thoughts on Whittaker’s situation and suggested he go up to the light heavyweight division.

“What you do is you get him a fight at light heavyweight,” Cejudo said. “I think Robert Whittaker would do some amazing things at light heavyweight. I could even see him becoming champion. If I was Robert Whittaker, I’d call out the biggest, baddest dude who’s open at 205.

“Call him out, beat him, and then start calling out for the championship at 205. Why not?”

Cejudo Says Whittaker Should Call Out Pereira

According to “The Messenger,” Whittaker matches up well with Pereira and should be on the hunt for another title shot.

“So if I was Robert Whittaker, I would really be stepping on the toes of Alex Pereira. I would really be making a scene. I would be asking for it. I would be calling him out. I would do everything under the sun.”

Cejudo believes ‘The Reaper’ could dethrone Pereira based on his abilities.

“In my opinion, Robert Whittaker could beat him (Pereira); he really can,” he added. “Just based on the styles of the fight, Robert could take him down. Robert is more strategic. He has more lateral movements.

Cejudo Recommends Adesanya Take a Break

Adesanya went undefeated at 185 pounds until he faced ‘Poatan’ at UFC 281 last month. He appeared to be on his way to another decision win when Pereira unleashed a barrage of punches to finish ‘Stylebender’ in the last round and snap his unbeaten run.

Cejudo advised Adesanya to take some time off and stay on the sidelines, leaving Whittaker to battle it out with Pereira. In the meantime, Cejudo believes Adesanya should work on his skills and get ready to face the winner in his return.

“I think Israel needs to take a break. I think Israel needs to get better. I think Israel needs to add to his game, to his grappling, to his wrestling, to all that… Israel, take your damn time. Let Robert Whittaker fight this dude. Let these guys go to war. You chill out, you hang out, and then eventually get the winner of that if I was Israel.”