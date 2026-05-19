Robert Whittaker Reacts to UFC Announcement for 205 lbs Debut

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker reacted to the official announcement that he will make his 205 lbs debut at UFC 329.

UFC president Dana White recently announced the complete UFC 329 card, which features a five-round welterweight main event rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. The card takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to the five main card bouts that were revealed, White also let the fans know what the six preliminary card bouts would be. In the featured prelim spot is Whittaker, who is making his light heavyweight debut against Nikita Krylov after spending the entirety of his career at welterweight and middleweight.

Robert Whittaker Reacts to Official 205 lbs Announcement

Taking to his social media just a few days after his light heavyweight bout with Krylov was made official, Whittaker reacted to the news that he is going up in weight.

“Bobby 2.0,” Whittaker wrote on Instagram.

Whittaker moving up to light heavyweight is an exciting development for the New Zealand-born Aussie, who has been one of the best middleweights in the world for many years. But after losing his last two fights to Reinier de Ridder and Khamzat Chimaev, it became clear that he needed to switch things up and do something different. That something is a move up to the next weight class at 205 lbs, where the 35-year-old Whittaker gets a fresh start to make another title run late in his UFC career. He already won “The Ultimate Fighter” as a welterweight at 170 lbs and the UFC middleweight title at 185 lbs, so moving up to

Robert Whittaker Could be Fast-Tracked up the UFC Light Heavyweight Rankings

Due to his status as a former UFC middleweight champion, combined with his immense popularity among fans, don’t be surprised if the organization fast-tracks Whittaker up the UFC light heavyweight rankings.

The fact that the UFC matchmakers are giving Whittaker a shot at a top-15 opponent right off the bat bodes well for a quick ascension up the 205 lbs ladder. Right now, Krylov is the No. 13-ranked light heavyweight, so facing him allows Whittaker a chance to crack the top-15 rankings against a respected and experienced opponent. Whittaker is still technically the No. 10-ranked middleweight in the UFC rankings, though he will be removed from that spot when he makes his light heavyweight debut. Based on his middleweight ranking, this fight against a similarly ranked fighter like Krylov at 205 lbs is the perfect matchup for him.

Should Whittaker beat Krylov, it won’t be surprising at all to see him get matched up with someone in the top 10 at 205 lbs next, and if he wins that fight, someone in the top five. He’s likely three wins away from getting a UFC light heavyweight title shot, though he will have to take it one fight at a time, and it starts with this matchup against Krylov at UFC 329. With McGregor vs. Holloway 2 headlining, this will be one of the most highly anticipated cards of the year, no doubt about it, and Whittaker’s light heavyweight debut will be one to look forward to.