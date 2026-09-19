Robert Whittaker Wants to Fight Former UFC Champion Next

UFC star Robert Whittaker has made it clear that he wants to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz next.

Whittaker, the former UFC middleweight champion, made a successful debut in the 205 lbs weight class at UFC 329 in July when he knocked out veteran gatekeeper Nikita Krylov in the third round.

Now, he has his eyes set on a former champion in the weight class, Blachowicz.

Robert Whittaker Wants Jan Blachowicz Next

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Whittaker admitted that he hasn’t received a fight offer from the UFC matchmakers yet, but he’s hoping that he gets paired up with Blachowicz, who also seems keen on fighting Whittaker in a battle of two former UFC champions.

“Unfortunately, not a lot of fight news. I am training and preparing for things, but honestly, I heard rumors that UFC is coming to Sydney early next year. I know I’ve been saying I want to fight in Sydney and fight at home for a long time so, here we are. I’m going to try and reserve myself, save myself, prepare for the best, and hopefully get in there,” Whittaker said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“(Blachowicz is) the only one who hit back, and he’s happy for that fight. He’s happy for that fight, I’m happy for that fight, and that’s where we’re at. But, I’m preparing for anybody and anything. Just looking to get out there and get my hand raised one more time.”

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Will the UFC Book This Fight?

Although Blachowicz is coming off a TKO loss to top contender Navajo Stirling at UFC Belgrade in August, and Whittaker is coming off a win, the UFC may still decide to book this match as both men want it and both fighters are available to take it.

The UFC typically prefers to match up two fighters coming off a win and two fighters coming off a loss, but it doesn’t always play out that way. In this case, you have two veterans of the sport who want to step into the Octagon against one another, so it only makes sense to book the fight.