Salahdine Parnasse Obliterates Dan Hooker in the First Round

Salahdine Parnasse has immediately made a massive impact on the lightweight division in his UFC debut. The French fighter finished Dan Hooker in the first round and home via TKO.

Parnasse got an immediate main event from the UFC in his debut fight. He took on the always tough Dan Hooker at UFC Paris.

Play

Never In Doubt

Parnasse blocked pretty much all low kicks from Hooker early on and hit him to the body with a perfect kick. Hooker was in pain and tried to survive. But Parnasse landed a punch to the face and another shot to the liver. Hooker went down and got finished. An amazing win in front of his home crowd for Parnasse.

Statement Made

In the Battle of France, Axel Sola made a massive statement in Paris. The lightweight fighter knocked out Farès Ziam with a devastating overhand left on the chin. Ziam immediately went down unconscious.

One of the hardest knockouts of the night and maybe even of the year. Ziam came off a loss into the fight and had to win to stay close to the top 15 of the division. Sola recently beat Ismael Bonfim, but the win over Ziam was the biggest so far in his career.

Play

Number One

Losene Keita has his first win in the UFC in the pocket. The Belgian fighter took on Muhammad Naimov in Paris. Keita immediately showed his power by hurting Naimov in the opening seconds. Naimov went down halfway through the round but was able to scramble up.

He tried to turn it around, but wasn’t able to withstand the power of Keita. The Belgian fighter knocked out Naimov with a perfect punch. A big win for Keita.

Play

Upset Of The Night?

Pavel Andrusca won his UFC debut. The Moldovan fighter took the fight against Nathaniel Wood on 5 days’ notice and a weight class up. Aside from the knockdown in the second round, he controlled the whole fight and won by unanimous decision after fifteen minutes.

A big upset win for the still-undefeated fighter out of Moldova. It is unknown if he will drop down to bantamweight for his next fight or remain at featherweight.

Banger To Start The Evening

In the women’s strawweight division, Delphine Benouaich and Sofia Montenegro made their promotional debut against each other. The fight was one of the most entertaining fights on the card. Both girls went after each other in the striking department. Montenegro kept walking forward, but Benouaich looked better with clean striking.

In the second round knocked Montenegro down and landed hard elbows that opened up three big cuts on the face of the Argentinian fighter. Benouaich was able to get the back and finish the fight with a rear-naked choke. An amazing win for the French fighter in Paris.

Play

Full Results UFC Paris

Main Card

Salahdine Parnasse def. Dan Hooker via TKO (body kick and punches) – R1, 2:35.

Axel Sola def. Fares Ziam via knockout (punches) – R1, 1:40.

Michael Page def. Nursulton Ruziboev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Daniil Donchenko def. Punahele Soriano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Kurtis Campbell def. Trevor Peek via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 3:07.

Losene Keita def. Muhammad Naimov via knockout (punch) – R1, 2:54.

Preliminary Card

Felipe Lima def. Morgan Charrière via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Mario Pinto def. Ryan Spann via TKO (punches) – R2, 0:55.

Modestas Bukauskas def. Oumar Sy via TKO (knee & punches) – R2, 3:57.

Pavel Andrusca def. Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Fabia Sintes def. Michael Aljarouj via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27).

Nora Cornolle def. Klaudia Sygula via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Matthieu Duclos def. Luis Felipe Dias via KO (punches) – R1, 4:35.

Delphine Benouaich def. Sofia Montenegro via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 4:22.

Full bonuses were also announced after the fights. (LATER)