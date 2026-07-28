Santiago Ponzinibbio Not Retiring Despite Latest UFC KO Loss

Long-time UFC welterweight veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio said that he will not be retiring despite suffering another brutal knockout loss.

Ponzinbbio was stopped by Sam Patterson in the second round of their fight at UFC Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. Given that Ponzinibbio is turning 40 years old in September and has lost four of his last five fights — including three of those losses coming by knockout — many fans and MMA analysts have suggested that he retire from fighting.

But Ponzinibbio has vowed to continue to fight on.

Santiago Ponzinibbio Not Retiring

Taking to his social media following his KO loss to Patterson, Ponzinibbio said that he will not be retiring despite suffering yet another brutal knockout defeat.

“Friends, I just want to thank you guys for all the love. You guys are unconditional and the engine of all this, so I just wanted to thank you guys. Obviously, this past Saturday, things didn’t go as we hoped for. Some mistakes were made, but this is how it goes. The ones who only get wet are those who step in the rain. I’m here just to thank you guys. As you know, my nature is to reinvent myself and keep moving forward. This time is no different. The fight continues. See you guys soon and thanks again,” Ponzinibbio said in Spanish on his Instagram (via MMAjunkie.com).

What’s Next for Santiago Ponzinibbio?

Following this latest loss to Patterson, many fans want to see Ponzinibbio walk away. But appears that the Argentinian native doesn’t want to do that right away, and instead, he wants to leave on his own terms.

It is worth noting that Ponzinibbio provides commentary for the UFC Spanish broadcasts, so he has a good relationship with the promotion. Therefore, he will likely get one more fight offered to him instead of being outright cut despite all his recent losses.

Ponzinibbio was supposed to fight another fading veteran in Jack Hermansson at UFC Abu Dhabi before Hermansson pulled out with an injury, so perhaps the UFC matchmakers can rebook that fight once both men are ready to return to the Octagon.