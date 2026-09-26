Sean O’Malley Makes Bold Prediction About Joshua Van

UFC superstar Sean O’Malley made a bold prediction about UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van for what he can do in the sport.

Van is coming off a Fight of the Night-winning performance over Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 331, where he won a unanimous decision to defend his UFC flyweight title for a second time following a TKO win over Tatsuro Taira earlier this year.

Just 24 years of age, Van is already 11-1 in the UFC and is riding an eight-fight win streak right now. He has been beyond impressive during his UFC career to date, and that’s why O’Malley thinks he can become the greatest flyweight to ever compete in mixed martial arts.

Sean O’Malley Says Joshua Van Can Become Best Flyweight Ever

Speaking on his YouTube channel, O’Malley made a bold prediction that Van can become the greatest flyweight ever, ahead of UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson.

“Joshua Van’s got to be one of my favorite guys to watch right now. He’s going to go down as the greatest flyweight of all time. He’s going to go down as possibly one of the best fighters, pound-for-pound, of all time. He’s 24 years old, and he just beat a very dangerous Pantoja, who (was) a little emotional, a little chaotic, a little crazy, but he doesn’t gas out because he keeps the same pressure. He does that in a lot of his fights. That was such an exciting fight,” O’Malley said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Sean O’Malley Thinks Joshua Van Can Beat Manel Kape

For his next title defense, Van is set to fight Manel Kape, and O’Malley thinks he can win that fight, too.

“I don’t think many people are going to (give him a war). Tatsuro Taira gave him a war, Pantoja gave him a war. Manel Kape, is he next? … I guess he’s capable of giving him a war like that. Is that fun? Is that exciting? Is that cool? That is exciting. That’s a fun flyweight title fight. I think it’s going to be hard to beat Van because his boxing is so slick,” O’Malley said.