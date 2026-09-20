Sean Sharaf Pulls Off Biggest Upset in UFC History

Heavyweight Sean Sharaf pulled off the biggest upset in UFC history when he knocked out Gable Steveson in just 12 seconds at UFC 331.

Sharaf stormed across the cage and caught Steveson with a massive left hook that immediately knocked him out cold for the biggest win of his MMA career to date and the biggest upset of all time in the UFC, as Sharaf was a +1000 underdog.

Sean Sharaf KOs Gable Steveson

Sharaf needed just 12 seconds to finish Steveson and pull off the biggest upset we have ever seen in the UFC, as the +1000 betting underdog came through in a big way.

For Sharaf, most people were counting him out in this fight as this looked like a mismatch on paper. But he showed that he had what it takes to pull off a crazy upset when he finished Steveson in one of the most brutal KOs ever.

What’s Next for Both Fighters?

As for what’s next for both fighters, Sharaf is now 1-2 in the UFC, so this win will keep him on the UFC roster going forward, which is good to see, as a third straight loss likely would have sent him packing.

As for who he will fight next, look for Sharaf to get matched up against another middle-of-the-pack heavyweight for his next outing.

Steveson, however, is a much more interesting case, as he entered this fight as a -2500 favorite, but he lost in just 12 seconds when Sharaf upset him.

He is 1-1 now in the UFC, and just 4-1 in his MMA career overall, so it will be interesting to see how the promotion matches him up going forward, as he clearly has a lot of holes in his game that need fixing.

Don’t expect Steveson to fight again until sometime in the first or second quarter of 2027, as he needs to get back into training and work on his striking defense, or else he won’t go far in his career.

He still has elite wrestling, but if he can’t take a punch, then Steveson isn’t going anywhere in his career, so he certainly has a lot to work on.