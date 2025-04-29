UFC Fighter Held on $500,000 Bond After Home Invasion Arrest

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas is being held in the Escambia County jail in Florida on $558,500 bond after he was arrested on charges including home invasion robbery, battery and drug and weapon possession, online records show.

Dumas was taken into custody on April 28, 2025, and his arrest was first reported by FightSwipe on X on April 29. Dumas, 29, has several arrests in Florida dating back to 2014.

Dumas last fought in the UFC on April 12, 2025, at UFC 314 in Miami, losing by knockout in the first round against Michal Oleksiejczuk. The middleweight has a 10-3 record overall and is 3-3 in the UFC. The UFC has not commented about Dumas’ arrest and it was not immediately known if he has hired an attorney.

Sedriques Dumas Was Charged With Home Invasion Robbery, Battery & Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Along With the Drug Charges

The arrest report with details about the charges against Dumas has not been made public and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the department that made the arrest, has not responded to a request for information about the case. Dumas appeared in court for the first time by video on April 29, records show. Judge Kristina Lightel continued the case.

According to court records, Dumas was charged with home invasion robbery without a firearm or weapon, battery – touch or strike, possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon, possession of drug equipment and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

If Dumas is released on bond, the judge ordered he stay away from the victim and the victim’s address, according to the record of his first court appearance. He was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and to not use alcohol. Dumas’ next court appearance is scheduled for May 6, 2025, where a pre-trial detention hearing will be held. Dumas is also scheduled for an arraignment on May 23.

Dumas Was Most Recently Arrested in February 2024 on a Domestic Violence Charge

Dumas has a lengthy arrest record in Escambia County. Dumas was last arrested in February 2024 on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, but the case was dropped in June 2024, according to court records. In August 2023, Dumas was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge and pleaded no contest in November 2023, eventually paying a fine.

He was arrested in December 2023 and charged with felony possession of marijuana (over 20 grams) and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. He later pleaded no contest and was sentenced to a year of probation. Dumas was charged with reckless driving in November 2022 and paid a fine.

Dumas has additional previous convictions for knowingly driving with a suspended license in 2022 and driving with a suspended license (first offense) in 2021. He was charged with loitering or prowling in 2017 and sentenced to probation.

Dumas pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in February 2018 after he was arrested in December 2016. Also in 2016, he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest without violence. Dumas was charged with aggravated assault in 2015, but the case was dropped. His first adult arrest in Escambia County was in 2014, court records show. He was charged with petit theft and entered a pre-trial diversion program.

Dumas earned his UFC contract with a victory on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. He made his debut in the UFC on March 11, 2023, losing to Josh Fremd by submission. After back-to-back decision victories that same year over Cody Brundage and Abu Azaitar, Dumas lost by knockout to Nursulton Ruziboev and defeated Denis Tiuliulin in 2024, in a unanimous decision before losing to Oleksiejczuk on the Volkanovski vs. Lopes PPV prelims in 2025.

In 2022, shortly before his appearance on the Dana White Contender Series, a 21-year-old woman accused him of punching her in the face at a Pensacola, according to Sherdog. The accuser’s father posted on social media before the fight, “Dana White there’s a fighter out of Pensacola named Dumas who is fighting August 30 in your contender season six event. He punched my 98-pound daughter in the face at a bar in Pensacola Saturday night — get him off the card! We fully intend to be at the event with posters and flyers, if he fights.”