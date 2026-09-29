Fan Favorite Shamil Gaziev Returns at UFC Qatar

UFC heavyweight fan favorite Shamil Gaziev will return to the Octagon when he takes on Tallison Teixeira at UFC Qatar.

The UFC officially announced the upcoming heavyweight bout on Tuesday, along with the rest of the UFC Qatar card, in a social media post.

“QATAR GET READY FOR A GOOD ONE #UFCQatar looking absolutely STACKED!” the UFC wrote in an X post.

UFC Qatar takes place at Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on November 21. The main event features former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka against Navajo Stirling.

Shamil Gaziev is a Fan Favorite

Gaziev is coming off a nasty KO win over Kennedy Nzechukwu in his last outing that snapped a two-fight losing skid for the heavyweight fan favorite, who is always in fun fights, most of which end by knockout.

Gaziev trains in nearby Bahrain, so this fight in Qatar isn’t a far flight for him from where he currently trains.

Look for Gaziev to be the betting favorite for this fight given he is coming off an incredible knockout win over Nzechukwu in his last fight, though Teixeira has the power himself to score an upset win. Either way, this should be an awesome fight for as long as it lasts, as it’s unlikely to go the full three-round distance.

Tallison Teixeira Looking to Rebound

As for Teixeira, he is looking to rebound following a brutal KO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Macau in May. The Brazilian has lost two of his last three fights by brutal knockout, and he will need to win this fight if he wants to remain in the top-15 periphery of the UFC heavyweight division.

Should he lose the fight, it’s possible that Teixeira could be released by the UFC, as losing three of four fights in the heavyweight division would be a tough look.

Overall, the UFC Qatar card looks like a lot of fun as there are a bunch of exciting fights on it, many of which feature international talent as the UFC looks to give the fans in Qatar an amazing night of fights.