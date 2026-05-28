Shogun Rua Explains Why He is Coming Out of Retirement to Box

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Shogun Rua explained why he is coming out of retirement to box fellow MMA legend, Glover Teixeira.

It was revealed this week that both Shogun and Teixeira are returning from their retirements to box against each other in the main event of Spaten Fight Night 3 in Brazil this summer. Both fighters have been retired since UFC 283 in January 2023. That night, Shogun was knocked out by Ihor Potieira, while Teixeira lost a decision to Jamahal Hill. Both men hung their gloves up after that event.

But now, in 2026, with Shogun at age 44 and Teixiera at age 46, they will each return to combat sports when they box each other in August. So, why did Shogun unretire?

Shogun Rua Explains Why He is Coming Out of Retirement for Boxing Match

Speaking to AG Fight, Shogun explained why he decided to come out of retirement. According to the MMA legend, the opportunity to box gives him a new challenge in life, and one that excities him.

“I was retired. I think the only event in the world that would make me come out of retirement was Spaten . And so it happened. I’m going to fight at Spaten (Fight Night 3), I’m very happy about this fight. I’m a fulfilled guy in my career, in every aspect. Financially, in my family life, and structurally. But Spaten represents a new challenge for me, a new career goal. A new dream, for sure,” Shogun said.

According to Shogun, he has been focused on bodybuilding the last few years, as well as his businesses, and he promises the fans he will give everything he can give when he fights Teixeira.

“After I retired, my life became busier than before. I have my businesses. I got hooked on bodybuilding, I’m always looking for health. I have my companies. And I only trained fighting sporadically, for the love of the sport. But not professionally, just for the sport. And now my life has changed, there was a shock. Nowadays my focus is on fighting. I do everything thinking about fighting. So let’s live this athlete phase a little longer,” Shogun said.

Glover Teixeira is Alex Pereira’s Coach

Meanwhile, Teixeira is also returning after over three years away from the sport. He has been keeping busy, as well, as he runs Teixeira MMA & Fitness in Bethel, Connecticut. His most famous student is UFC superstar Alex Pereira, who has morphed into one of the best MMA fighters in the world under Teixeira’s tutelage.

Teixeira routinely posts training videos with Pereira, so despite being 46 years of age, he is still in absolutely incredible shape, as he looks to return to active competition and defeat Shogun in this battle between two Brazilian legends of MMA.

Both Shogun and Teixeira might be older fighters, but they are two of the best to ever do it, and when they meet in the boxing ring in August, fans can expect them to give an honest fight as both men look to get their hands raised for the first time in a long time.