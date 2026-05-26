Song Yadong Shows Off Chiseled Physique Ahead of UFC Macau

UFC bantamweight Song Yadong showed off his chiseled physique ahead of his main event fight this weekend at UFC Macau.

Song battles former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the headliner of UFC Macau, which takes place this Saturday at Galaxy Arena. He is looking to bounce back following a close decision loss to Sean O’Malley earlier this year at UFC 324, while Figueiredo is looking to get back into the win column after losing to Umar Nurmagomedov on that very same card.

Song Yadong in Crazy Shape Ahead of UFC Macau

Ahead of UFC Macau, Song posted a video to his social media of himself posing for fight-week photographs. The 28-year-old Chinese fighter appears to be in the best shape of his life as he prepares to headline this weekend’s card in Macau.

“Fight week,” Song wrote on his Instagram in the caption to his video.

This main event spot is a massive fight for Song, who is looking to remain in title contention in the stacked UFC bantamweight division. He enters this fight as the No. 5-ranked bantamweight in the UFC, while Figueiredo is ranked at No. 7. Therefore, this is a key fight between two of the top-10-ranked fighters in the weight class as they both look to remain in the division’s elite.

Song Yadong Heavily Favored to Defeat Deiveson Figueiredo

According to the latest betting odds, Song is a -550 favorite to win this fight, with Figueiredo as a +420 underdog.

Song is only 28 years old and in the prime of his career, while Figueiredo is 38 years old, so there is a massive 10-year age gap between the two fighters in this matchup. Typically, when a fight has that big of an age gap, the younger fighter often comes through with the win. The fact that Song is also fighting in Macau should give him a massive boost as the fans will surely be cheering for him to get his hand raised, while booing Figueiredo.

Song should be the better striker in this fight, he should have the superior cardio, and his durability should be better. That being said, Figueiredo has more championship experience in the UFC and, therefore, more experience going the full five rounds, so it will be interesting to see what happens if this fight gets into the later rounds. However, Song has never really shown any signs of cardio issues, so even if the fight gets extended, he should still be very fresh.

With a win in this fight, Song should set himself up for a top-five opponent in his next outing. If he wins that fight, then a title shot won’t be that far away. He’s been in the UFC for nearly a decade now, so it’s time he finally broke through as a legitimate title contender at 135 lbs. He’s a terrific talent, and if he can go out there and put on an impressive performance against Figueiredo, it should set up Song nicely for a big fight against a top contender his next time out.