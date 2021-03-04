Two Major MMA Stars Are No Longer With the UFC: Report

The UFC has lost two of its biggest stars, according to a recent report from MMA Junkie.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and perennial top-10 heavyweight Alistair Overeem are no longer part of the promotion, a source confirmed to the outlet.

“JDS” (21-9) is currently on a four-fight losing streak, with his most recent defeat coming at the hands of Ciryl Gane in December. During this recent stretch, dos Santos has also lost to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. All four defeats are via first or second-round TKO.

Overeem (47-19, 1 NC) was riding a two-fight win streak into his last bout, taking on Alexander Volkov last month. “The Demolition Man” was finished in the second round, losing by TKO.

JDS and Overeem were both bonafide headliners for the UFC. However, with their ages, JDS is 37 and Overeem is 40, coupled with their recent losses to top-10 heavyweights, it appears the UFC was ready to part ways with the stars.

The UFC has not yet commented on the releases.

This story is still developing

