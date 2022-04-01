UFC Hall of Famer ‘Loses Everything’ in Devastating House Fire

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar lost “everything” after a fire ravaged his home in Nevada earlier this week.

On Monday, March 28, around 3 p.m., the Henderson Fire Department was called about a residential fire, according to a report from TMZ.

“When help arrived on the scene, fire and smoke were visible from outside the home,” TMZ reported. “Due to high winds and the closeness to the neighboring homes, the first responders called on the Clark County FD for backup in order to get the blaze out. The fire was extinguished nearly an hour later.”

It’s unclear how the fire started, as per TMZ, and Bonnar’s wife confirmed the news, writing on social media via the outlet: “I am just jumping on to let you know our house burned today and we have lost everything.”

A GoFundMe has been made with a goal of raising $10,000 to help out the Bonnars.

“Andrea Brown Bonnar, owner of Glitter Sparkle Studio, and her family lost everything in a house fire on Monday March 28,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Luckily, her family and their dogs made it out safely. However, they are still missing their cat and all their possessions.

“Let’s help Andrea and her family and bless them with some money to be able to replenish themselves, their possessions, and their home.”

Bonnar Earned a UFC Contract During ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

Bonnar, who is retired from mixed martial arts, was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2013 for his monumental fight with Forrest Griffin during “The Ultimate Fighter” season one. Bonnar earned a six-figure contract for the bout and in total, he fought 15 times for the promotion.

He went 7-8 as a UFC combatant, beating the likes of Keith Jardine, Sam Hoger and Krzysztof Soszynski, and losing to notable names including Jon Jones, Anderson Silva and Rashad Evans.

He last fought inside the Octagon in October 2012 when he was finished by Silva via first-round TKO. He fought one more time as a professional mixed martial artist, taking on former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz at Bellator 131. He lost by split decision.

The 44-year-old fighter has a record of 15-9.

Bonnar Was in the Hospital for Over a Month Due to a Staph Infection

Back in October 2021, Bonnar revealed in an interview with MMA Fighting that he suffered an “infected abscesses on both sides of a fractured vertebrae he said he suffered during pro wrestling match.”

The infection left him hospital-bound for over a month. And according to the fighter, if the staph infection had gone untreated, it could have been fatal.

“When [the doctor] said it like that, it really, kind of, wow, it shocked me, like, here I got again,” Bonnar said to the outlet. “I’m almost, like, f****** dead here. How did it get like this? It just got to where I was injured, and a week later I tried going in the ER and got shot down and was all upset about that. But in the meantime, I’ve got all this staph building up, and yeah, it really potentially fatal, and you don’t even think about it. You’re just upset you couldn’t get treatment at the hospital – you didn’t even know what you needed the treatment for.”