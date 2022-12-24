UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passes Away at 45

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar passed away at the age of 45.

In a press release, UFC reported Bonnar’s tragic passing Thursday from presumed heart complications while at work.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” stated UFC President Dana White in a release announcing Bonnar’s death. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

UFC also took to Twitter to announce the news, writing, “The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. — UFC (@ufc) December 24, 2022

Bonnar joined the banner as a participant in the inaugural season of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2005. His thrilling finale against Forrest Griffin is widely regarded as one of the greatest fights in history and earned UFC’s Hall of Fame’s fight wing honors.

MMA Community Reacts to Bonnar’s Death

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani wrote, “Horrible news. Not hyperbole to state that without Stephan Bonnar’s contributions on TUF 1 (and the finale) the sport isn’t what it is today. He will forever be an extremely important part of MMA history. May he rest in peace.”

Horrible news. Not hyperbole to state that without Stephan Bonnar’s contributions on TUF 1 (and the finale) the sport isn’t what it is today. He will forever be an extremely important part of MMA history. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/32e0wIr3fj — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 24, 2022

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping took to Twitter: “Heard about this early this morning. Truly a heartbreaking loss. So very sad. Thoughts are with his family.”

Heard about this early this morning. Truly a heartbreaking loss. So very sad. Thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/jXZLNKQBbf — michael (@bisping) December 24, 2022

Social media sensation turned boxer Jake Paul expressed his condolences, tweeting: “RIP to the American Pyscho, Stephan Bonnar. I remember watching him and Anderson Silva. From what I’ve read, without him and Forrest Griffin, UFC may have not made it.”

RIP to the American Pyscho, Stephan Bonnar. I remember watching him and Anderson Silva. From what I’ve read, without him and Forrest Griffin, UFC may have not made it. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 24, 2022

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa weighed in: “My condolences go out to Stephan Bonnar’s family. His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the landscape of the sport of MMA and pushed it to the next level. He’s a big part of the reason we are here today.”

Showtime and Bellator color commentator John McCarthy commented: “Very sad to hear about the passing of @StephanBonnar. His fight with @ForrestGriffin helped jumpstart the @ufc into the mega promotion you see today. RIP Stephan. Your time here was way too short.“

Bonnar vs. Griffin Helped Elevate the Sport and UFC

Company president Dana White credited the thrilling showdown for saving the UFC as it skyrocketed the young sport’s celebrity.

“I knew it was a good fight during the fight,” Bonnar once said of the action-packed classic. “It hit me when everyone started stomping their feet and it felt like the whole place was shaking. And that was in the second round. I was like ‘oooh, this must be good.’”

”Everything changed,” Bonnar added “I didn’t think I’d have a UFC career. It was just a little hobby I was doing, so it changed everything. Almost overnight, I became like a celebrity. Everywhere I went, someone would recognize me, even in obscure places. I was traveling with TapouT and we were in a small town. I was jogging and someone in a pickup was going ‘Hey Bonnar.’ And everywhere you go, someone knows who you are. It was wild.”

“It was kind of a little lesson,” Bonnar said of his seminal fight with Griffin. “If you never quit, you really can’t fail. That was the perfect example of that. Give it everything you’ve got and something good will come out of it.”