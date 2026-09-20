Tai Tuivasa Ties Longest Losing Streak in UFC History

Following his split-decision loss to Robelis Despaigne at UFC 331, Tai Tuivasa matched the longest losing streak in UFC history.

Despaigne won a split decision with 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28 scores in his return to the UFC.

As for Tuivasa, he lost his eighth straight fight, tying Tony Ferguson for the longest losing streak in UFC history with eight straight losses.

The Fight Was Really, Really Bad

This was truly one of the worst heavyweight fights we have ever seen, as both men completely gassed out and barely managed to make it to the final bell.

In the first round, Despaigne landed the more damaging shots and won it on all three of the judges’ scorecards. Tuivasa came back in the second round to tie it all up, but in the third round, it was Despaigne who was able to get the better of Tuivasa with his grappling and top control and win the fight, which was just awful to watch.

Here are the official scorecards for the fight.

Tai Tuivasa Likely to Be Cut

While Tuivasa is a fan favorite and someone who has been given ample opportunities to stick around the UFC roster, he is likely going to be cut here after losing eight straight fights, as it would just be shocking if he got another chance to fight in the UFC.

To be fair to Tuivasa, he did at least manage to get it to a split decision, so he wasn’t completely dominated in the bout, as it was rather close at times.

Still, the fact that he lost is not a good look for him, as he got taken down many times by a pure striker in Despaigne, who has poor grappling skills of his own.

That being said, while Tuivasa is likely to be cut by the UFC, he may still compete in combat sports going forward.

He could try his hand at professional boxing, bare-knuckle fighting, or even Karate Combat, somewhere that Despaigne fought before.

Heck, he could go to Power Slap and join former UFC fighter Chris Barnett there.

But his time in the UFC is done.