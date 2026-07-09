Talented Lightweights Square off at UFC Sacramento

On August 22nd, the UFC holds an event at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. In the lightweight division, Kody Steele returns to the Octagon. He will take on Gauge Young in the capital city of California.

Multiple sources have confirmed the booking to Heavy.com. Both fighters hope a win at UFC Sacramento will bring them closer to a ranked spot and a fight against a ranked opponent.

A Very Exciting Style Of Fighting

Kody Steele got signed to the UFC in 2024. The now 31-year-old from Port Angeles, Washington, racked up an impressive 6-0 record before competing on the Contender Series. Steele took on Chasen Blair and finished him with a body shot in the second round. Steele got signed to the UFC and made his debut in early 2025 against Rongzhu.

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The fight was one of the best fights last year. Unfortunately for Steele, he was on the wrong side of a unanimous decision for the Chinese fighter. In his most recent fight, Steele made quick work of promotional newcomer Dom Mar Fan. Via heel hook submission in the first round, Steele got his first win in the UFC. Now he takes on Gauge Young in Sacramento.

Young And Very Promising

Young made a name for himself at the Fighting Alliance Championship (FAC), where he won eight out of his nine fights. The now 25-year-old American fighter got in 2024 the opportunity to fight during the Contender Series. Young put in a great effort but lost by unanimous decision against Quillan Salkilld. Young went back to the FAC, and after winning another fight, he got the short-notice call in 2025 from the UFC to take on Evan Elder.

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Young answered the call but lost after a competitive fight via unanimous decision. Four months later, with a full training camp, Young got his first win in the UFC, beating Maheshate after three rounds by unanimous decision. In his most recent outing, Young got a big step up in competition. He took on veteran Thiago Moisés. Young came in as the favorite into the fight and delivered, beating Moisés via split decision. Now he takes on Kody Steele at lightweight.

UFC Sacramento (Golden 1 Center) – August 22nd