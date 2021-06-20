UFC Fighter Threatens Dana White: ‘I Will Come for You’

A UFC star doubled down on threatening UFC president Dana White over the weekend. Never mind that White is technically his boss. Never mind that White is technically every UFC fighter’s boss. UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev wants his next opponent to be ranked in the top 10, or he plans on taking his frustrations out on White.

He posted, “@DanaWhite, I told you, if my next opponent is not top 10, I will come for you. this is your good chance. I’m already tired of my 5 day vacation!”.

@DanaWhite, I told you, if my next opponent is not top 10, I will come for you. this is your good chance. I'm already tired of my 5 day vacation!#Evloev #Ingushetia #MMA #UFC — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) June 18, 2021

Evloev Won Fight at UFC 263, Made Threats Back Then, Too

Evloev defeated Hakeem Dawodu during at UFC 263 on June 12. The three judges sitting cageside scored the bout 29-27, 29-27, and 29-27 for Evoloev.

According to MMA Junkie, the key stats of the fight were Evloev outstriking Dawodu 193-60 and the Russian star also landing nine total takedowns over three rounds.

But after his big win at UFC 263 was the first time Evloev lobbed a threat over to White about getting Evloev the kind of opponent he wants to face next.

“I’m ready to fight with anyone in my division, only top 10s. Dana, if my next opponent is not a top 10, I want to fight with you,” Evloev said.

The 27-year-old mentioned Arnold Allen, Josh Emmett, and Calvin Kattar by name, but finished his post-fight comments by saying he wanted only to face in his next fight a UFC star ranked in the top 10 at 145 pounds.

“I deserve it. I need a good name for a fast road to the belt. For me, just the belt matters,” Evloev said.

UFC 263 Full Fight Card Results

Below are the full fight card results for the latest UFC pay-per-view card, UFC 263.

Main Card

Israel Adesanya def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Leon Edwards def. Nate Diaz via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 49–46)

Belal Muhammad def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Paul Craig def. Jamahal Hill via first-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Eryk Anders def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Joanne Calderwood via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Movsar Evloev def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–27)

Early Preliminary Card

Pannie Kianzad def. Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 29-28)

Terrance McKinney def. Matt Frevola via first-round KO

Steven Peterson def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Fares Ziam def. Luigi Vendramini via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Carlos Felipe def. Jake Collier via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Twenty-eight UFC fighters in total competed on the card, with 14 of the stars being named winners.

But only one fighter in that entire group dared to threaten White after UFC 263 was over, and that was Evloev.

He did it again via Twitter over the weekend, so things are starting to get a little weird.

