Tito Ortiz Details Near-Death Experience From Boating Accident

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz revealed that he recently had a near-death experience from a boating accident that still has him shaken up.

Ortiz, the former UFC light heavyweight champion who was one of MMA’s biggest stars during the 2000s, has not fought inside the since he beat Alberto Del Rio in 2019.

But he recently just went through the toughest fight of his life as he nearly died during a boating accident.

Tito Ortiz Recalls Recent Near-Death Experience

Taking to his social media, the 51-year-old Ortiz recalled a recent near-death experience he had when he was thrown from a boat at 55 mph, landing in the water and knocking himself unconscious.

While Ortiz survived the accident, he has been dealing with serious injuries since then, and will need to undergo neck surgery next week to repair the damage that was done.

“Eleven weeks ago, I was involved in the worst accident of my life. I was thrown from a boat traveling approximately 55 mph and launched nearly 10 feet into the air. I was knocked unconscious and woke up 10 feet underwater. I remember opening my eyes beneath the surface and realizing I had to get to the top. It took about six hard strokes before I finally broke through the water. When I surfaced, the boat was over 100 yards away. As I floated there, trying to understand what had happened, I realized how close I had come to losing my life. Thankfully, the boat came back around and picked me up,” Ortiz wrote on his Instagram.

“I sat down on a beanbag, confused, in pain, and not fully understanding the severity of my injuries. The headaches, face pain, body pain, and memory loss that followed have been unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. For nearly two months after the accident, much of my memory was gone. Even now, pieces are slowly starting to come back. This injury has affected every part of my life. My health has suffered. My personal life has suffered. My business has suffered. I’ve missed opportunities, lost time, and faced challenges I never expected. But through it all, one thing remains clear: God was watching over me. I truly believe I was given a second chance. Every day since that accident has been a reminder of how precious life is and how quickly everything can change.

“On Monday, June 8, I will undergo C3-C4 disc replacement surgery. My hope is that this procedure will finally relieve the pain and help me continue the road to recovery. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, prayed for me, checked in on me, and stood by my side during this difficult journey. Your encouragement has meant more than words can express. I’m not done fighting. This is just another challenge to overcome. God bless, and thank you all for being part of my journey.”

Tito Ortiz MMA Career

Nicknamed “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy,” Ortiz made his MMA debut in 1997 at UFC 13. He competed in mixed martial arts until 2019, when he retired with a 21-12-1 record.

He is most well known for his time in the UFC, where he was the promotion’s champion at 205 lbs after defeating Wanderlei Silva to claim the belt at UFC 25 in 2000. He then successfully defended his belt five times before losing it to Randy Couture at UFC 44 in 2003. He also had notable rivalries with Chuck Liddell and Ken Shamrock during his time in the sport.

In July 2012, Ortiz was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, a fitting honor for one of the most popular MMA fighters of all time who helped take the sport’s popularity to a whole new level.