Tom Aspinall Predicts UFC 330 Main Event

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall shared his prediction for the main event of UFC 330 between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

Saturday’s UFC 330 card sees Makhachev put his UFC welterweight title on the line for the first time when he battles Machado Garry for 170 lbs supremacy.

As he typically does before all big UFC cards, Aspinall weighed in on who he thinks will win the UFC 330 main event.

Tom Aspinall Predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

Speaking in a video posted to his YouTube channel, Aspinall predicted the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry UFC welterweight title bout.

“I think this is going to be Islam’ toughest fight that we’ve seen recently. I think stylistically, Ian Garry is a pretty bad matchup for him to be honest. He’s long, rangy, moves really well. You don’t often see him getting taken down and held there. Super tall, super like elusive, elite striking, judges the distance really well. He’s young, he’s fresh, he’s not had, you know, loads of damage or anything like that. He’s not got a lot of miles on the clock,” Aspinall said (via MMAWeekly.com).

“But we’re talking about Islam Makhachev, mate. In my opinion, pound for pound No. 1 in the argument at the minute for that. Once he gets ahold of you, you done. That head kick. Again, we’re talking about Islam Makhachev. He’s getting a little bit older now, but he’s still in his prime. He’s definitely still in his prime. I think it’s tough fight. I do think it’s a tough fight for both guys. But I can’t think at any point that Islam is going to lose.”

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Tom Aspinall Preparing for UFC Comeback

Aspinall has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since UFC 321 last October, when he suffered an eye injury following an eye poke by Ciryl Gane, leading to a premature end with a No Contest.

But after taking nearly a year off to recover from eye surgery, Aspinall is finally back in training camp and ready to get going again, with the hope that he will be booked against a rematch with Gane this fall.