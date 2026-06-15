Tom Aspinall Responds to Ciryl Gane’s UFC Paris Callout

UFC heavyweight champion responded to new interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane’s callout for a fight at UFC Paris.

Gane defeated Alex Pereira via second-round TKO at UFC Freedom 250 to become the new UFC interim heavyweight champion and set himself up with a huge rematch against Aspinall for the undisputed heavyweight belt later this year.

After beating Pereira on the White House lawn, Gane said that he hoped to step back into the Octagon at UFC Paris on September 5 at Accor Arena.

It appears that Aspinall is willing to take that fight in enemy territory.

Tom Aspinall Responds to Ciryl Gane’s Callout for UFC Paris

Taking to his social media the day after the fight between Gane and Pereira, Aspinall responded to the new interim heavyweight champ’s callout for a fight at UFC Paris.

According to Aspinall, he is back training and will be ready to go in September, so he accepts the fight, date, and location for the Gane rematch.

“Paris in September, eh? I’ll do that. I’ll do that. Let me know. I don’t mind. I don’t mind. I’ll go to Paris. Let me know. I’ll be there. Ciryl Gane in Paris: let’s go. Let’s go. I’m back to training now, literally right now. We’re going. Let’s go,” Aspinall said in the video posted to his Instagram.

UFC Paris Card

Right now, the UFC Paris card is slated to be a Fight Night event, and the UFC typically does not put title fights on Fight Night cards, especially marquee championship belts such as the UFC heavyweight title.

However, the UFC could always reconfigure this event to a numbered event, instead, and put the rematch between Aspinall and Gane on the card. If that happens, it would give UFC Paris an absolutely amazing fight for its headliner.

At present time, this card does not have a main event set. There is a chance that Nassourdine Imavov, the top middleweight contender, could be the headliner, but he doesn’t have an opponent set. So if the UFC could swing it, the rematch between Aspinall and Gane makes a lot of sense.