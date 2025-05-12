Tom Aspinall Gives Huge Timeline Update On The Future Of Jon Jones Title Fight

The will-they, won’t-they of the UFC world has long been whether Jon Jones will put on his gloves for what would likely be one final time, and face who is now the longest-serving interim champion in UFC history, Tom Aspinall.

Despite the consistent decline in heavyweight talent over the past few years, Aspinall stands as a beacon of light atop the division, with all eight of his wins in the UFC having come by finish and only one of them; his bout against Andrei Arlovski; going past the first round.

After months of speculation in which there has been both positive and negative news on the situation, in which there seem to be contradicting news sources on whether the fight is happening this not – it seems as if we may get a very real update incredibly soon.

And by “we”, we mean Tom Aspinall, who said in an interview on Monday that he will find out on Monday night if the fight with Jones is happening or not.

🚨👀 Tom Aspinall says he’ll find out for sure if he’s fighting Jon Jones later tonight: “I have a meeting about it. So we’ll find out what happens tonight, believe it or not.” 🎥 YT High Perfomance▫️ pic.twitter.com/Fq7Tap10EM — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 12, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tom Aspinall Set To Find Out About Jones Fight In Next Few Hours

“Jon Jones doesn’t want to take the risk at the moment,” Aspinall said on Monday, “I actually have a meeting tonight about it, so we’re gonna find out what happens tonight, believe it or not.”

When subsequently asked about what Aspinall himself could do to help ensure the fight does go ahead; something that, judging by the interim champion’s tone in the interview, he did not seem very confident of; the Brit revealed it was out of his hands at this point.

“Me personally, I can’t do anything. I think it’s just down to money on his side. I will fight whenever, wherever he wants but it’s down to money I think.”

Jones Holdup “Down To Money” According To Aspinall

For a fighter that has already made considerable amounts of cash fighting in 17 consecutive title fights over the course of the past fourteen years, it does seem a little strange that the hold-up is fiduciary in nature.

However, from Jones’ perspective, Tom Aspinall is by far the biggest threat to his at this point undefeated – barring a very suspect disqualification against Matt Hammill, which is not regarded as a genuine loss by the majority of the MMA community – legacy.

And Jones also knows that this is most anticipated fight in MMA heavyweight history, and easily one of the UFC’s most hyped fights ever – with no bout receiving this sort of build up and interest since the Conor McGregor prime years, well over half a decade ago.

So, it makes sense for him to cash in for what will likely be an enormous event for the UFC and president, Dana White. But there are also questions as to whether he is actually looking to get his fair dues, or is actually presenting a wildly egregious, impossible sum to the UFC in order to provide a faux justification for protecting his legacy and not fighting Aspinall.

Tom, at least, will find out tomorrow.